After a quiet January transfer window in which they failed to sign any reinforcements or sanction a single departure, Newcastle United could reportedly make up for lost time by once again splashing the cash on an exciting transfer this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

Despite not doing any business in the last month, the rumours didn't stop coming regarding Newcastle. Current stars such as Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson and Jamaal Lascelles were all linked with a move away to seemingly keep the Magpies within Financial Fair Play guidelines. With none of those players securing an exit, it seems as though Newcastle are confident of avoiding any punishments.

CEO Darren Eales said at the start of January via The Shields Gazette: "We're compliant in the year we're talking about here and our plans are always to be compliant going forward," he said. "That is part of our business plan and part of our model.

"The Everton [points deduction] judgment showed that there were teeth to the PSR regime and I think that's something that's probably focused a lot of minds within the Premier League, that this is something that's real.

"To be clear, right from our takeover, we've understood that that's the regime that we're in, and our business plan and everything we do are premised on the basis that we're compliant. But I think it's fair to say that a lot of people probably didn't expect it to be the level that it was, and that has certainly focused minds."

With that said, reports suggest that those at St James' Park could spend once again this summer. According to Dean Jones via GiveMeSport, Newcastle are poised to seriously consider another top striker in a busy summer for PIF, who could also focus on signing a new goalkeeper and central midfielder. Given the Magpies' struggles this season, signing competition for Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak could be key this summer.

Wilson's injury history makes him an unreliable option

As much as Wilson's stats show just how clinical he can be, with seven goals from seven Premier League games and 7.2 expected goals (xG) to his name, the elephant in the room is his injury history, and as Newcastle look to cement themselves as a top side for years to come, they can't afford to rely on the former Bournemouth man, especially as Isak continues his rise. When considering that, it could certainly be an interesting summer at St James' Park.

Callum Wilson's injury history (via Transfermarkt) Games missed 23/24 - Calf injury 6 23/24 - Hamstring injury 6 23/24 - Hamstring injury 4 22/23 - Hamstring injury 7 21/22 - Calf injury 20

Now 31 years old, Wilson's run of injuries is unlikely to improve, potentially forcing Newcastle into a decision. Just who the Magpies target this summer remains to be seen, but it may well be time for Eddie Howe to be ruthless. On course to miss out on a top-four place this season, Newcastle could have a busy summer of improvements ahead.