There is a feeling that a hugely influential figure at Newcastle United could leave the club, according to a key update from journalist Ben Jacobs.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have had a disastrous season so far in truth, having struggled to replicate their brilliance in the Premier League and crashed out of the Champions League group stages.

Eddie Howe has been dogged by endless injuries to important players, and it has led to tiredness within the squad due to a lack of rest, and that has heightened the need for new signings to arrive in the January transfer window.

Newcastle have been linked with plenty of players, with VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy an exciting target who has taken the German Bundesliga by storm this season, scoring 17 goals in just 14 appearances in the competition. A move for Kalvin Phillips also isn't out of the question, with the 28-year-old looking almost certain to leave Manchester City this month and a loan exit appearing to be most likely for the time being.

Meanwhile, sporting director Dan Ashworth is the man who has played a pivotal role in the Magpies' transfer business of late, having taken up the role just under two years ago, but a key update has now emerged regarding his future.

Dan Ashworth could leave Newcastle

Speaking to GiveMeSport, reporter Jacobs admitted that there is an increasing feeling "within the industry" that Dan Ashworth could leave Newcastle for pastures new, with Manchester United looking his most likely next destination.

He said: "The feeling within the industry is that an approach will come and the feeling within the industry is that Newcastle wouldn't stand in Ashworth's way if he wants to move. But Ashworth did an interview only a few months ago saying he's happy at Newcastle and he likes the project.

"But clearly what helps is not only Manchester United's history and the INEOS factor, because Ashworth knows them well, but also the fact that Newcastle may not be able to build on last season. So Newcastle qualifying [in] back-to-back seasons for [the] Champions League is one thing, but Newcastle ninth in the table, and not able to consolidate on last season, versus Manchester United with fresh new plans under INEOS might just tempt Ashworth."

This is clearly a concerning update for anyone of a Newcastle persuasion considering the impact that Ashworth has enjoyed at the club, having such a strong relationship with Howe and playing a key role in the signings of some wonderful players in a short space of time.

Former United defender and current Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has heaped praise on him in the past after bumping into him at a match, saying of the 52-year-old:

"He transformed the FA’s structure, set Brighton up for this incredible period of success and has now built a strong foundation for the new owners at Newcastle. He’s competent, highly qualified and knows what he’s doing. Will work with his coach, recruitment team and other departments coherently and calmly."

Newcastle surely must do all they can to retain Ashworth's services given the superb job he has done, but if he feels the club are going backwards and wants to test himself at Old Trafford, it could be hard to keep him.