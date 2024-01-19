A Newcastle United player who was once described as "terrific" is now set to leave the club during the January transfer window, with the individual in question ready for a fresh challenge.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies have been linked with so many players this month, as Eddie Howe looks to add to a squad that has been depleted by injuries all season long.

Kalvin Phillips has long been seen as a key transfer target for Newcastle, as he desperately looks to seal a loan move away from Manchester City, but it is a saga that keeps rumbling on, with other Premier League clubs also interested in signing him.

The England international is far from the only target at St James' Park, however, with Lazio defender Alessio Romagnoli one of a host of defenders backed to come in, as well as highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen centre-back Piero Hincapie.

Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson is also an option, perhaps being seen as an alternative to Phillips, with someone in the middle of the park surely needed after the 10-month ban handed to Sandro Tonali for betting offences. Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich is another ambitious target, too, in what could be a sensational piece of business if it goes through.

There is also the potential for outgoings to happen before the end of the month, and it looks as though one player is on the verge of leaving Newcastle.

Javier Manquillo set to leave Newcastle

According to Marca [via Sport Witness], Javier Manquillo is now ready to leave Newcastle this month, with a deal away close, possibly even being completed on Friday.

In fact, a switch to Celta Vigo could even be completed in the "next few hours", with the versatile 29-year-old already in Spain to bring an end to his time at St James' Park. The report adds that Celta are 'not paying Newcastle for the transfer, as the move depends on the termination of his contract with the Magpies'.

It makes complete sense for Manquillo to leave Newcastle in January, considering the Spaniard hasn't played a single minute of action this season, not being seen as part of Howe's plans whatsoever. He is out of contract this summer anyway, so getting him off the wage bill a few months early is a shrewd decision in a financial sense.

The former Liverpool defender will surely be keen on a new challenge, allowing him to actually play regular football again, and he is a talented player on his day, with former Newcastle manager Steve Bruce once saying of him:

"He was terrific - fair play to him. He’s found himself, in the last few weeks, not involved. But, I thought, against Raheem Sterling, his pace, his attitude and defensive work was probably right. “It was a big call because Emil (Krafth) is chomping at the bit. But I just think Manquillo’s experience certainly showed."

Despite this, the £40,000-a-week-earning Manquillo's time at Newcastle has reached a natural conclusion, ending with 110 appearances and eight goal contributions (one goal and seven assists) to his name, playing in a variety of positions during that time.