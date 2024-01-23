Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe reportedly wants to bring a "future icon" to the club in the near future, personally picking him out as a target for the Magpies in 2024.

Newcastle transfer news

Newcastle will be desperate to get some incoming transfer business done during the January window, with so many players linked with moves to St James' Park of late, but FFP difficulties making business hard. In defence, Lazio ace Alessio Romagnoli has been backed to seal a move to Newcastle, while Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio has also been touted as a target in recent months, with the pair both highly-rated players with a lot of their careers ahead of them.

Further up the pitch, Atalanta defensive midfielder Ederson is seen as someone who could come in and add quality in the middle of the park, and Bayern Munich superstar Joshua Kimmich is considered an ambitious option.

Howe wants Benjamin Sesko at Newcastle

According to a fresh update from Football Transfers, Newcastle boss Howe wants to bring RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko to the club this summer.

"Newcastle have set their sights on RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko as a primary target for the upcoming summer transfer window, FootballTransfers has been told. The talented young forward caught the attention of Newcastle's scouting team when he was playing for RB Salzburg and now there is belief that a deal could be done with the forward playing second fiddle to Lois Openda in Germany.

"We are told Eddie Howe, who is keen on bolstering his squad for the upcoming season, has identified the 20-year-old as one of the club's major targets. Sesko has impressed during his time with RB Leipzig and it's thought that the Austrian could be competition for Alexander Isak in the upcoming seasons, with Callum Wilson’s future uncertain."

Benjamin Sesko key career stats Appearances Goals Slovenia 25 10 RB Leipzig 24 7 RB Salzburg 79 29 FC Liefering 44 22

Sesko is a player of immense promise, having already made such an impact in European football at the age of just 20, scoring 29 goals in 79 appearances for RB Salzburg, and now seven in 25 in a Leipzig shirt. There is also the small matter of netting 10 times in 24 caps for Slovenia, showing that he is making a big impression on the international stage, too.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described the young striker as a "future icon", which highlights just how highly he is regarded in some quarters, and he could be a perfect replacement for Callum Wilson.

Sesko is someone who Newcastle should go all in for at the end of the season, seeing him as a massive part of their future. If they miss out on him, it could be one that they regret further down the line.