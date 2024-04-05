Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of a “magic” player in the summer transfer window, in a deal that could be worth under £5m.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies could revamp their squad once a disappointing campaign reaches its conclusion in May, with reinforcements arguably needed all over the pitch. Long-term injuries to centre-back pair Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles mean that defensive additions are essential, not only centrally but also at full-back, considering Kieran Tripper and Dan Burn are now 33 and 31 years of age respectively.

According to a fresh report, Newcastle are interested in acquiring the signature of Real Sociedad centre-back Robin Le Normand, but face stiff competition from Napoli, who could snap him up by offering as little as £1.7m more than the Magpies.

Rumours continue to link them with Sporting CP duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande, too, with the Portuguese giants already thought to be planning for life without at least one of their young defensive gems.

Away from the back-line, Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra has been lined up as a target for Newcastle this summer, with the Spaniard likened to his legendary compatriot Xabi Alonso. In goal, Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale could head to St James' Park, too, coming in and providing great competition for Nick Pope. Eddie Howe knows him well from their time together at Bournemouth.

Newcastle want to sign "magic" shot-stopper

According to The Telegraph's Mike McGrath and John Percy, Newcastle are keen on signing Middlesbrough goalkeeper Seny Dieng this summer, with the report stating that Boro want to sell him for double the £2m they paid for him in 2023.

The 29-year-old is believed to have caught the eye of numerous Premier League clubs, including Crystal Palace, while Championship leaders Ipswich Town are also interested.

Assuming Newcastle don't go and buy Ramsdale this summer, Dieng may represent a really shrewd backup option to Pope, but having all three in Howe's squad could feel needless.

Seny Dieng's key career stats in British football Matches Goals conceded Clean sheets Queen Park Rangers 121 162 30 Doncaster Rovers 32 32 10 Middlesbrough 29 38 9 Dundee 18 33 1 Stevenage 16 21 5

The Middlesbrough man is now a hugely experienced player who has made 145 appearances in the Championship, not to mention winning five caps at international level for Senegal. Former manager Michael Beale once hailed a brilliant moment in which he scored a late equaliser for QPR against Sunderland in 2022/23, saying: "Seny is a modest young man, says a few words.

"What a magic moment for him. He is the first goalkeeper to score for QPR and the 900 or so fans who have made the round trip with the train strike, they get to say I was there. He has made a couple of great saves as well."

Dieng would surely jump at the opportunity to move to Newcastle, given their status as one of the biggest teams in the Premier League, and he would also likely be content with playing second fiddle to Pope, pushing him for playing time but accepting that he isn't first choice straight away.