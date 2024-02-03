Whilst Newcastle United failed to welcome a single reinforcement during the January transfer window, Eddie Howe can at least be boosted by the fact that the Magpies managed to avoid any major departures. And now, they could turn their attention back towards splashing the cash once more in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

Although Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron, Kieran Trippier and Jamaal Lascelles were all linked with moves away during the winter window, Newcastle managed to keep hold of Howe's star men. There was a suggestion that Newcastle's reported £155m loss over the last three seasons could land them in Financial Fair Play trouble, but the lack of departures suggests that they're safe from Premier League sanctions for now.

Howe may not be so lucky to keep hold of his players this summer, however, with Joelinton's contract situation potentially proving to be an issue. The Brazilian is on course to leave the club as a free agent in the summer of 2025, meaning that any offers for his signature this summer could certainly be tempting for PIF.

Aware of the situation, Howe said (via Metro): "Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation."

With or without Joelinton, the Magpies could welcome a midfield reinforcement this summer. According to SportBild (via TEAMtalk), Newcastle could make their move for Anton Stach this summer ahead of Fulham and West Ham United.

The Hoffenheim midfielder is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League and is valued at just €15m (£13m). The Magpies are long-term admirers of Stach, so it would be rather fitting if the midfielder replaced Joelinton, who also swapped Hoffenheim for St James' Park.

"Strong" Stach can replace Joelinton

If Newcastle are forced to replace Joelinton this summer, they should look no further than Stach. The Hoffenheim midfielder has enjoyed a gradual rise and is getting better and better in the Bundesliga, and now looks ready to step into the Premier League. Stach's stats show that he may even be an upgrade on the current Newcastle midfielder.

Stats Anton Stach Joelinton Progressive carries 32 21 Progressive passes 81 47 Tackles Won 30 22 Interceptions 47 17 Dispossessed 11 25

A well-rounded player, Hoffenheim managing director Alexander Rosen told the club's official website after welcoming Stach in January of last year: "We are very pleased that we have been able to attract another player who is on the fringes of the German senior side and helped the U21s win the Euros in 2021. Anton is a very variable midfielder who is strong both defensively and offensively and has many special skills.

"He has a strong physical presence, is a willing runner with a burst of pace and excels in duels. On top of all that, with his good passing, dynamic dribbling and excellent shooting technique, Anton is always able to make things happen in the final third. In short: he is a player who will help us in every phase of the game."