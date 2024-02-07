Whilst Newcastle United endured a January transfer window to forget, those at St James' Park can at least turn their attention towards the summer window in an attempt to make up for a disappointing month. In need of reinforcements, the Magpies are now looking at a future gem for Eddie Howe.

Newcastle transfer news

Much of Newcastle's focus during the January window was seemingly on keeping hold of players after the likes of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked with moves away, albeit without completing departures in the end. Since deadline day, however, the focus has been able to switch to potential summer targets.

Names such as Amadou Onana, Anton Stach and Matias Soule have already been mentioned as potential summer targets, as PIF look to splash the cash once again at St James' Park.

The rich owners will be hoping to get things right this time, having failed to invest wisely last summer, welcoming the since-banned Sandro Tonali, injury-prone Harvey Barnes, Lewis Hall, who is now out-of-favour, and the young Tino Livramento, the sole success story to this point. And when June arrives, they could get off to the perfect start by hijacking Arsenal's deal.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Newcastle are eyeing a move for Amario Cozier-Duberry if Arsenal's new contract with the youngster collapses. It will be a tight race for Cozier-Duberry's signature if he doesn't extend his stay in North London, however, with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ajax, Borussia Dortmund and Anderlecht all in the same position as Newcastle. Romano posted the news of the potential "free transfer" on X.

Although Arsenal remain in control of the situation, when June arrives it will be interesting to see just where Cozier-Dubbery lines up, with plenty of clubs interested.

It speaks volumes that Cozier-Duberry is attracting interest from around European football at just 18-years-old. The right-winger will be hoping to follow the path of Bukayo Saka by breaking into the first team, but given that Saka is still only 22-years-old himself, the question must be asked whether or not Cozier-Duberry will ever gain a starting place in the current Arsenal side.

With that said, the teenager's attention could instead turn towards Newcastle and following academy graduates such as Lewis Miley, who has starred on the biggest stages already this season, despite being just 17-years-old. Cozier-Duberry can look at the chance that Howe has given Miley as a major encouragement, which could give him an interesting decision to make.

Game time and a pathway into the first team should be at the heart of the winger's decision, and if that's not guaranteed at The Emirates, then it would be wise to look towards Newcastle and Howe ahead of this summer.