Having so far struggled to source defensive options amid an injury crisis this season, Newcastle United are now reportedly eyeing a move to sign a long-term target who could provide backup for Sven Botman.

Newcastle transfer news

Of course, Newcastle are reportedly walking a finer line than in previous windows when it comes to Financial Fair Play in the Premier League. According to The Premier League's profit and sustainability rule states that clubs are only entitled to a loss of £105m across three seasons. In that time frame, Newcastle sit at £155m, though costs towards their women's team, charity foundation and academy are removed from the deficit. This means that they are within the guidelines, but may have to sell players if they want to spend big again.

Eddie Howe recently spoke about potential January arrivals, saying: "Short term there would be a need to bring people in given the numbers, but we’ll assess as the month goes on as by the end of January we hope to have some big players back."

Their situation has not stopped the transfer rumours from flooding in, however, with the Magpies linked with moves for Paulo Dybala, Atalanta midfielder Ederson and Bayern Munich's Joshua Kimmich, in what could be a major move from those at St James' Park. And now, Alessio Romagnoli has become the latest name to be mentioned regarding a potential deal.

According to Calcio Mercato, Newcastle are interested in signing Romagnoli alongside Brighton & Hove Albion, as they seek a backup for Botman in Howe's backline. This isn't the first time that the Lazio defender has been linked with a move, either, with reports suggesting that Newcastle were interested in pursuing the then-AC Milan man back in 2022. Ultimately, the move failed to take place, but it seems as though the Magpies didn't forget and could now return to sign their long-term target.

Romagnoli can put an end to Newcastle's centre-back crisis

The injury troubles of Botman and Fabian Schar this season have often left Newcastle stranded for centre-back options. Aside from the duo, Howe currently has just Jamaal Lascelles to choose from when it comes to recognised central defenders, whilst left-back Dan Burn has occasionally stepped into the role this season.

Romagnoli could be the player to put an end to those troubles, however. The Lazio man, who previously won Serie A at AC Milan, could arrive to turn things around. Compared to Lascelles, Botman and Schar, Romagnoli's stats show that he'd be more than capable of claiming a starting spot at St James' Park.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Tackles Won Aerial Duels Won Alessio Romagnoli 5 50 6 31 Jamaal Lascelles 7 30 9 47 Sven Botman 0 19 8 18 Fabian Schar 15 76 17 37

Looking at the numbers, it's no surprise that former teammate Fikayo Tomori was so full of praise for Romagnoli, telling Corriere Dello Sport via Milan News when speaking about the Newcastle target and Simon Kjaer: “Two great champions, they are helping me a lot in my personal growth. On the pitch but also off it. Romagnoli is the captain, he speaks to me in English and this helps me. I have an excellent feeling with him and with Kjaer."