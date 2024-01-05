Newcastle United have seen their progress come to a crashing halt this season following an excellent campaign last time out. Finishing inside the Premier League's top four and qualifying for the Champions League in the process after also reaching the Carabao Cup final, the only way seemed up for the Magpies. At the halfway mark a season later, however, Eddie Howe's side sit 11 points adrift of the top four and have already crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.

With that said, reports suggest that those at St James' Park have turned their attention towards the future, and one potential reinforcement could casue quite the stir in the North East.

Newcastle transfer news

Whilst much of the focus will be on the January transfer window and handing Howe some much-needed depth, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Dan Ashworth is already planning well ahead for the Magpies. He and others will be desperate to ensure that last season's top four finish was no one off and that Newcastle become a mainstay in the Champions League. To do that, PIF could yet weaken their rivals by signing a player who seems destined for success at the top.

According to The Daily Mail, Newcastle are eyeing a move to sign Jobe Bellingham from Sunderland. The Magpies reportedly held talks with the family of Bellingham prior to his Black Cats move in an attempt to add the midfielder to their youth ranks.

Keen for a guarantee of first-team football, however, the former Birmingham City man chose Wearside, and has thrived ever since. With his rise only continuing at The Stadium of Light though, Newcastle are still keeping tabs on the teenager ahead of the FA Cup clash this weekend.

"Incredible" Bellingham to star in FA Cup derby?

When hearing the name Bellingham, it's easy to instantly picture a Real Madrid number five with his arms outstretched and a packed Santiago Bernabeu chanting his name after yet another goal. However, Newcastle and others would be unwise to forget about the Bellingham making his way in the Championship, who will no doubt be crucial if the hosts are to get a positive result in the FA Cup clash on Saturday.

In England's second tier this season, Bellingham's stats show just how good he's been. And at just 18-years-old, the Sunderland man has been a better attacking threat than current Newcastle options Sean Longstaff and Joelinton this season, albeit in a weaker league.

Player Goals Assists Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Key Passes Jobe Bellingham 4 1 44 82 20 Joelinton 2 1 21 47 18 Sean Longstaff 2 2 8 70 12

Given the numbers, it's no surprise that former Sunderland chairman Niall Quinn has been full of praise for Bellingham: "One of the great weaknesses we had at the Stadium of Light, in the early days, when the Kevin Phillips' of this world had moved on, when 49,000 people were turning up every week, loving the game, expecting success... players came in and weren't able to match those expectations.

"For a long period of time it was just too much for players to cope with up there. They found it very difficult to play in the Stadium of Light. And here we have, now, a whole new feel around the place. Players are stepping out and fans are delighted with their attitudes, and the type of football they're playing. And Bellingham leans into that brilliantly, you know? He's a breath of fresh air. To be like that, at his age, it's absolutely incredible."