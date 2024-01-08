An encouraging update has emerged regarding Newcastle United's pursuit of a "superb" player this month, courtesy of renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Newcastle need midfield reinforcements

The Magpies have been linked with so many midfielders ahead of the the January transfer window, but Kalvin Phillips has arguably stood out as one of the main targets, most often the name popping up in conversations between fans and media alike.

The 28-year-old has continually been backed to complete a move to St James' Park, with Sandro Tonali's 10-month ban for breaching betting rules heightening the need for a new midfielder to arrive, not to mention the constant injuries that have affected the depth within Eddie Howe's squad, with Joe Willock never really finding full fitness this term.

Phillips has endured a really disappointing spell at Manchester City, admittedly winning the treble last season, but ultimately playing little part in the success, invariably either being injured or on the substitutes' bench.

With Euro 2024 taking place later this year, the former Leeds United man will know the importance of regular playing time leading up to the tournament, in order to force his way into the England team - something that may be difficult, given the form of Declan Rice, Jude Bellingham and Trent Alexander-Arnold currently.

It looks as though a move to Newcastle could still very much be on the cards for Phillips, with a recent update giving them a boost in their quest to sign him.

Taking to X on Sunday, Romano claimed that Newcastle are still interested in signing Kalvin Phillips, adding that Juventus have no intention of bringing him in this month, with the Turin outfit previously thought to be rivalling the Magpies for a deal.

"Juventus have no intention to proceed for Kalvin Phillips deal at current conditions after talks with Man City on loan fee/salary coverage. Newcastle remain interested in Kalvin Phillips, race open to more clubs."

Newcastle signing Phillips looks a piece of business that makes complete sense for all parties, with so few negatives on show surrounding it. For City, it would get a fringe player off their books - it remains to be seen if the transfer would be a temporary or permanent one - and for the Magpies, it would mean acquiring the signature of a proven Premier League player who has also shone greatly at international level. In fact, Phillips impressed so much for England at Euro 2020 that Spain and Barcelona legend Xavi had this to say about him:

"I have also been hugely impressed by the two midfielders, Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips. I did not know them that well, but they were superb."

A loan move until the end of the season would arguably make the most sense, just in case Phillips fails to impress, but he will be desperate to do so, and could therefore add a huge amount of energy and ability to Newcastle's midfield.

Should that happen, a permanent switch in the summer could then be ideal, allowing him to rebuild his career and ensure that the Magpies have the services of a top-level player.