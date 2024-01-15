The future of Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has been a big talking point of late, and Fabrizio Romano has dropped a new update regarding what could happen with him.

Rumours of Bruno Guimaraes leaving Newcastle

The Brazilian has been a fantastic signing from the moment he arrived at St James' Park two years ago, instantly becoming one of the most popular figures at the club. Not only has he provided so much quality, but he has brought fight to Eddie Howe's side making him a favourite among the supporters.

Worryingly, however, constant rumours in recent times have suggested that Bruno could be on the move soon, with a summer exit mooted in some quarters. Barcelona have arguably emerged as the favourites to sign the 26-year-old, but Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are also seen as potential suitors for him.

This seems to be partly down to Newcastle's financial situation, with a big player possibly needing to be sold in order to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rulings, but it could also be that the Brazil international wants a fresh challenge, particularly if his side miss out on Champions League football.

However, speaking to Caught Offside, Romano claimed that Bruno doesn't want to leave Newcastle in the near future, contrary to some reports doing the rounds.

“Despite rumours, nothing is clear now on Bruno Guimaraes. Bruno has not decided to leave, there’s nothing decided in terms of price, all reports on Spanish clubs are not confirmed just because time for decisions is not now. Bruno is expected to stay in January and then in the next months we will see what happens."

This has to be considered good news for Newcastle, with the idea of losing Bruno in January something that doesn't bear thinking about, let alone in the summer. Sandro Tonali's 10-match ban has already made Howe's midfield look light on options, and seeing arguably their best player in the middle of the park leave midway through the season would be a crushing blow.

It may be that the Magpies hero ends up looking for a new club at the end of the season, especially if no European football has been achieved at St James', but it is encouraging to hear that he is seemingly happy for the time being.

Bruno's importance to this Newcastle side cannot be downplayed, and his best years could still be to come, and the fact that Casemiro has lauded him recently speaks volumes, with his compatriot saying:

"Bruno is a player who has been doing an exceptional job at Newcastle. With every workout and every game I’m more comfortable with him. He is a great player, who has been demonstrating this in the most difficult competition in the world."

Newcastle simply must do everything they can to convince Bruno that he should stay put, while at the same time hoping that FFP doesn't force them into a high-profile sale.