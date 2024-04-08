Newcastle United are the current front-runners to sign a "very good" attacking player with one priceless attribute this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with numerous players ahead of the summer transfer window despite their potential FFP issues, and it is no surprise that centre-backs are at the top of their list of priorities, following long-term injury setbacks for Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles.

The most recent player to emerge as a target in that area of the pitch is Wolves defender Max Kilman, who has arguably been one of his side's most consistent performers in recent years. The 26-year-old has started all 31 of his side's Premier League matches this season, averaging 2.5 aerial duel wins per game.

Crystal Palace stalwart Marc Guehi is also considered a strong candidate to ease Newcastle's woes at the back, should he decide to leave south London at the end of the season.

In goal, Aaron Ramsdale is back in the picture of a possible summer signing for Newcastle, having had to make do with a squad role at Arsenal this season. Nick Pope's position as the Magpies' No.1 goalkeeper isn't believed to be too safe, meaning the Gunners man could come in as a replacement for his compatriot and England teammate.

While signings for the present are hugely important at St James' Park before the start of next season, bringing in players for the future is also vital. It looks as though one individual in the latter category is being eyed up, following a fresh transfer claim.

Newcastle want "very good" attacker

According to The Daily Star, Newcastle "lead the race" sign Peterborough United youngster Ricky-Jade Jones this summer, as they look to snap up some promising long-term talent.

The report goes on to mention the incredible speed that he possesses, saying "Jones runs the 100 metres in just 10.9 seconds, which perhaps places him in the realm of the fastest footballers in the game".

Jones may be something of an unknown compared to some of the players who have been linked with Newcastle above, but his performances for Peterborough this season have outlined his potential. He has nine goals and four assists to his name in League One, also netting once in the FA Cup.

The young attacker is at his best leading the line, but the fact that he can also shine in a left-sided attacking role means that he is a versatile option, which could appeal to Howe. Meanwhile, Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has lauded his ability, saying: "He’s a young striker learning his trade, but he has a very good head on his shoulders and a great staff around him."

Jones would clearly join Newcastle as a work in progress, with Howe and his coaching staff looking to take out the rawness in his game, but his aforementioned pace, coupled with his end product, makes him an exciting option.