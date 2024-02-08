After a quiet January transfer window, Newcastle United have already turned their attention towards the summer, when they could finally land Eddie Howe a player they made a bid for last month.

Attempting to stay within the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules after recording a reported loss of £155m over the space of the last three seasons, Newcastle's hands were tied in the winter transfer window. Instead of incomings, rumours circled over potential departures at St James' Park, with Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron linked with moves away. Those exit rumours are still coming too, with Paris Saint-Germain reportedly interested in both Bruno Guimaraes and Joelinton.

For now, however, the Magpies have kept hold of their star players and seemingly turned their attention back towards potential incomings this summer. Reports have already emerged that PIF want to sign another top striker, perhaps to avoid the panic of finding a makeshift option in the event of Wilson and Isak's absences. And that top striker could come in the form of Can Uzun.

Newcastle submitted a bid of over €10m (£9m) for Uzun in January, before being told by FC Nurnberg that any deal must wait until the summer.

Now, according to Sky Sports' Florian Plettenberg, Uzun does not have a release clause, meaning Nurnberg can set their own price, but that number is indeed believed to be around €10m, so the Magpies may effectively only need to repeat their offer again come the summer.

Having already met the price-tag in January only to be rebuffed, it will be interesting to see what Newcastle do next in pursuit of the teenager as the summer transfer window approaches.

"Wonderkid" Uzun can partner Isak for years to come

At just 18-years-old, Uzun is already starring in the 2. Bundesliga and is destined to get better and better with more experience, potentially making the young forward the perfect partner for Isak. The Swede, himself, is only 24-years-old and has several years left in his prime. With Wilson now 31 too, it won't be too long before Howe will be forced to start thinking about a replacement. Statistically speaking, Uzun has more than proved that he can keep up with the current duo.

Domestic League stats (via FBref) Can Uzun Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Goals 10 7 10 Assists 1 1 0 Expected Goals 5.9 7.2 10.1 Progressive Carries 36 9 35 Key Passes 13 7 12

It's no surprise that Uzun has earned a lot of praise, given the numbers, including from X account Football Wonderkids, who posted:

Newcastle will now hope that it's them who benefit and help Uzun realise his potential, as they potentially line up a summer move to sign the teenager.