The Spanish press have delivered a major update on Newcastle United's hopes of signing Barcelona and Brazil star Raphinha this summer.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies may be hoping for the summer transfer window to arrive as soon as possible, following a season that hasn't brought too much happiness. It will give them the opportunity to rebuild a squad that is ageing defensively, with the likes of Kieran Tripper, Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn all in their 30s, while attacking reinforcements are also expected to come in.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has again been linked with a move to Newcastle in recent days, with the Italy ace likely to cost over £50m if they want to strike a deal for him. Centre-back Gleison Bremer meanwhile would cost a similar amount from Juve and is seen as a primary option to reinforce the defence.

It appears as though the Magpies have been keeping a particularly close eye on the Turin giants of late, with highly-rated young teenage defender Dean Huijsen also believed to be on their radar. Newcastle reportedly have the "financial resources" to get their man, who is thriving on loan at Roma.

Centre-back feels like an important position to focus on for Eddie Howe this summer, following Sven Botman's major injury setback, and Sporting CP favourite Goncalo Inacio and his teammate Ousmane Diomande are still considered options to come in, with the Primeira Liga side already looking at replacements moving forward.

A negative update regarding Newcastle's upcoming transfer business has now dropped, however, with one target off the table.

According to a new update from Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle have pulled out of the signing of Raphinha this summer, having been linked with him numerous times.

It is claimed that "very serious difficulties" with Financial Fair Play (FFP) are the reasons behind this decision, putting paid to their chances of snapping up the Barcelona and Brazil star. Instead, an offer of €100m (£85.7m) from Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal has been tabled, which Barca could accept.

This is a real shame from a Newcastle perspective, considering what an exciting attacking player Raphinha is, with former Leeds United teammate Dan James heaping praise on him before he departed for Spain.

"He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. "He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

Raphinha could have brought so much quality and unpredictability to the right-hand side of Newcastle's attack, cutting inside and threatening to wreak havoc with his left foot, and his Premier League experience with Leeds means he knows how to shine in the division.

Instead, the Magpies will have to look elsewhere, but this update is a reminder of their potential financial constraints this summer, and how they may have to be savvy in their decison making.