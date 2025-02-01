Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign a "tricky" attacking player who has been compared to Arjen Robben in the past.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are believed to be pushing to beat Tottenham to the signing of Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, who has been a breath of fresh air in a struggling Saints side in the Premier League this season. He would be an exciting long-term addition for Eddie Howe, having such a high ceiling in the game.

Illia Zabarnyi is enjoying an outstanding season at the heart of Bournemouth's defence and Newcastle are reportedly eyeing a move for him, as they look to strengthen their centre-back options. He has started all 23 of the Cherries' league games in 2024/25 to date, excelling alongside the equally impressive Dean Huijsen.

AC Milan wide man Noah Okafor has been linked with a move to the Magpies in the past, and the Serie A giants would be willing to allow him to leave in the January transfer window, due to their financial restrictions. He isn't the only one of their players in that position, however, with another individual also linked with a switch to St James' Park for the same reason.

Newcastle given chance to sign "tricky" Milan winger

According to Calciomercato, Milan have offered Newcastle the opportunity to sign winger Samuel Chukwueze, as they look to drum up funds for new signings. He is believed to be happy where he is, though, which could make it a tricky deal to agree for the £82,000-a-week man.

Not only that, but the Magpies are not alone in being given the chance to sign the Nigeria international, with fellow Premier League trio Everton, Crystal Palace and Tottenham also in the same boat.

With Miguel Almiron completing a move back to Atalanta United this week, Newcastle are in need of a new right winger, both in terms of squad depth to help Jacob Murphy, and to bring in an upgrade on both he and the departed Paraguayan.

Chukwueze could be ideal in that respect, proving to be a hugely exciting winger capable of creating and scoring with his left foot, with football talent scout Jacek Kulig comparing him to Robben and calling him "tricky".

At 25 years of age, Newcastle wouldn't be taking a risk on a player whose peak isn't far away either, and they could even get the best years of his career, with plenty of time to still mature.

Samuel Chukwueze's key club career stats Appearances Goals Assists Villarreal 207 37 31 AC Milan 57 7 4 Villarreal B 20 4 2

The fact that Chukwueze reportedly doesn't want to leave Milan is a clear stumbling block, but if Howe feels he is a perfect option to replace Almiron with, the hope is that he can sell the Nigerian the idea of moving to St James'.