Newcastle United are believed to be back in the race to sign a "phenomenal" player this summer, with Eddie Howe personally a big admirer of him.

Newcastle transfer news

PIF are expected to have the cash available to make some significant signings at the end of the season despite Financial Fair Play pressure, as they look to kick on after a poor campaign overall. It looks as though Howe is targeting players all over the pitch, looking to build a more formidable squad that is capable of handling the many injuries that have come their way throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Juventus youngster Samuel Iling-Junior is a player who is wanted by various Premier League clubs, including Everton and Tottenham, and Newcastle are also very much in the mix to sign him. The Englishman can excel at left-back and in a more attacking role, and could be viewed as a long-term replacement for Dan Burn, as well as providing competition further up the field.

Omar Marmoush is another individual who is reportedly wanted by the Magpies in the summer transfer window, having led the line impressively for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. He has scored 10 goals in 20 starts in the Bundesliga, and is being eyed up as an exciting strike partner for Alexander Isak, who remains a key figure moving forward.

Links surrounding a move for Italy and Juve winger Federico Chiesa are also refusing to go away, with the attacker out of contract in Turin next year, meaning the Serie A giants could be willing to part ways with him in 2024.

Newcastle still want to sign "phenomenal" goalkeeper

According to a new update from The Daily Mail, Newcastle are back in the race to sign Aaron Ramsdale in the summer transfer window, as the Arsenal goalkeeper looks likely to seal a move away from the Emirates. He has been linked with a switch to St James' Park in the past but the Gunners didn't want to sell him to a rival, so that seems to have now changed.

The Magpies have reportedly "rekindled their interest" in the Englishman, who is "assessing his options" after losing his place to David Raya throughout this season. Howe is a "big admirer", having worked with him at Bournemouth.

There is no denying that Ramsdale's stock has fallen significantly over the past nine months or so, having impressed so much for Arsenal last season, en route to them nearly winning the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta has made it clear that he favours Raya over him, and the England international will surely have decided that he needs to move on in the summer.

The 25-year-old could certainly be a strong option for Newcastle, however, should a move appeal to him, providing great competition for Pope. Meanwhile, Gunners legend David Seaman said of him last year: "People forget he’s only 24. So that is amazing for me because I didn’t join Arsenal until I was 26 – what he’s doing now at 24 is just phenomenal."

Admittedly, there is the risk that Ramsdale finds himself in the same position as he does at Arsenal, struggling to oust Pope at Newcastle, but he is a younger option than his compatriot, and his use of the ball is arguably better, which could give him an advantage, not to mention his past with Howe.