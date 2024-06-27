A new name has been linked with a move to Tyneside as Newcastle United continue their pursuit of a new central defender to aid their quest to break back into the Premier League's top six next season.

Defence is the Toon's top priority this summer

After falling short of European football last season, the inquest at St James' Park will likely point towards defensive injuries as the root cause of the Magpies' struggles.

Eddie Howe's men struggled to settle on a desired back four with no single central defender featuring in all of the Toon's 38 league games last season.

Newcastle CBs Premier League 2023/24 Games played Games started Jamaal Lascelles 16 13 Emil Krafth 17 8 Dan Burn (played mostly at left-back) 33 32 Fabian Schar 36 35 Sven Botman 17 15

With this in mind, there is no wonder as to why PIF have been linked with a number players that they feel can fill this void. Wolves centre back Max Kilman is one name touted with a move to Tyneside, although a recent offer from Newcastle was rejected by the Englishman's current club.

The Magpies' top target in this area has long been said to be AC Milan's Fikayo Tomori. The former Chelsea man is reportedly available for around £42 million this summer, making him an attractive prospect for Toon. Newcastle have reportedly made contact with representatives of the 26-year-old.

Despite their longstanding interest in Tomori, the Magpies now appear to be launching a bid for one of his AC Milan teammates.

As first reported by Sport Witness, the Italian press are claiming that Newcastle have made contact with AC Milan to talk about signing Germany international Malick Thiaw.

The report states that the central defender has three years left on his current deal at San Siro and that a fee in the region of £21 million would be enough to tempt the 22-year-old to Tyneside.

Most interestingly, the outlet claims that the talks did not see the two clubs discuss the aforementioned Tomori, perhaps suggesting that the deal has fallen through despite previous reports.

If this is to be case, Newcastle would be signing a more than suitable replacement if they are to get a deal for Thiaw over the line. The German featured 30 times for AC Milan in all competitions as the Rossoneri finished second in Serie A last season.

Thiaw's exploits in Milan have seen the defender catch the eye of Italy legend and former AC Milan sporting director Paolo Maldini. In an interview for the German Football Association, Thiaw responded to a question around Maldini's appreciation for his talents.

"As sporting director, he watches every training session. He knows exactly in which areas I need to improve and what I'm already doing well. He passes that on to me, and I'm very grateful for it."

If Newcastle opt for Thiaw, they will be getting a player four years the junior of Tomori for half the price, who could still go on to become a top player in his position.