A "brilliant" Newcastle United squad player could soon depart the club during the January transfer window, with a move to another English team well underway.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies need to make some new signings this month despite their FFP limitations, following a season that started so brightly with a big win over Aston Villa, but has since lurched from one problem to the next. Injuries have hurt Eddie Howe's side so badly, and there is little sign of that changing, with key man Joelinton now potentially missing for the rest of the campaign.

It has highlighted the importance of fresh faces arriving in January, and lots of players have been touted as potential signings, including "elite" Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande, who is also believed to be wanted by Liverpool. His teammate and fellow defender Goncalo Inacio is also considered an option, while in midfield, Kalvin Phillips has been endlessly linked with a move to St James' Park.

The injury-prone nature of both Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson also means that a new striker could come in before the month ends, with Bournemouth ace Dominic Solanke and VfB Stuttgart marksman Serhou Guirassy both seen as targets who could bolster the firepower at Howe's disposal, although the Bournemouth man would not be affordable until the summer.

It's not all about incomings, however, and there continue to be reports linking Bruno Guimaraes with a move away from Newcastle, and a fresh update suggests another player could be on his way out of the exit door in the coming weeks.

Isaac Hayden set to leave Newcastle

According to The Telegraph, Isaac Hayden looks likely to leave Newcastle this month, with the Magpies midfielder in talks with Championship side Preston over a move to the club.

"Newcastle midfielder Isaac Hayden is in talks to join Championship side Preston North End after cutting short a loan move to Standard Liege in Belgium."

In truth, it is hard to see Hayden having any sort of long-term future at Newcastle, considering how much the team has improved since he was more of a mainstay. The Magpies are simply in a position where they need superior midfielders to the 28-year-old, but one does have to wonder if he wouldn't prove useful in the next few months, at a time where Lewis Miley, Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff could effectively be asked to play 90 minutes every game.

The Englishman could be a perfect signing for Preston or a team of that ilk, however, putting his experience to good use and doing a workmanlike job in midfield. Arsenal legend Ian Wright once lauded his impact in one game for Newcastle, following a goal-line clearance:

"Look at Hayden there, he realises [the]’ keeper is out of place and he goes on the line, great stuff; maybe Danny Ings could have hit that with the left foot, but Hayden, brilliant awareness to get himself on the line."

A loan move until the end of the season makes perfect sense for Hayden and his career, but once the summer arrives, he should look to leave Newcastle on a permanent basis. He is contracted to the Magpies until the summer of 2026, so they can still get good money for him, and it will allow him to settle elsewhere as he gradually approaches the latter part of his career.