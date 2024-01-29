Newcastle United have made an approach for a Premier League player with a "huge future" in the game, according to an update from reliable journalist David Ornstein.

Newcastle planning around FFP concerns

The Magpies are still looking to complete some important business in the coming days, ensuring their squad looks as strong as possible for the second half of the season despite a quiet window so far. Newcastle certainly haven't looked short of options to bring in during the January transfer mania, given the amount of rumours doing the rounds, and one report has claimed that they could hijack Crystal Palace's move for highly-rated Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton.

Chelsea middle man Conor Gallagher has also been backed to a make a move to St James' Park, with the England international possibly able to leave the Blues in the near future due to their own issues with Financial Fair Play. Manchester United youngster Omari Forson is reportedly wanted by the Magpies, too, but rivals Sunderland are also believed to be interested.

The club of course have to be careful to navigate around Profit and Sustainability restrictions, but they have now turned their attention to an interesting target from a Premier League rival.

According to The Athletic's Ornstein on X, Newcastle have made an approach for Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, but aren't the only big club showing an interest in signing him.

Tottenham and Bayern Munich are also name-checked as potential suitors for the Englishman, who has emerged as a top talent at Villa Park in recent years. Ramsey could be a great signing by Newcastle if they manage to get a deal over the line, but that is unlikely to be easy, with Villa no doubt seeing him as a prized asset who will only be allowed to leave for huge money.

Injuries have disrupted the 22-year-old's season overall, but he has still made his park for Unai Emery's high-flying side, making ten appearances in the league and scoring once along the way.

Jacob Ramsey key career stats Appearances Goals Aston Villa 115 13 Aston Villa Under-23s 27 8 Aston Villa Under-18s 38 16 England Under-21s 16 4

At 22, he is at a really good age to come in and be a special signing for the Magpies, with years very much on his side but enough experience under his belt to be a key squad player from the moment he arrives. Liverpool legend and Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher once lauded him earlier in his Villa career under Steven Gerrard, saying:

"There is no better teacher than Steven Gerrard and he (Ramsey) looks like another off the conveyor belt. If he could get anywhere close to Gerrard’s level, then he’s got a huge future."

Signing Ramsey will not be easy - he has the same agent as Anthony Gordon, which may help smooth connections between the parties, but his current Villa deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, so it would feel like a major coup if Newcastle struck a deal for him, whether that be in the January or summer transfer window.