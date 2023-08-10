Highlights

Newcastle United have already made a few high-profile signings this summer and their business is still not done yet. Attentions are turning to the heart of the defence, with Ben Jacobs shedding some light on the situation on the Loaded Mag NUFC podcast.

What has gone on so far at St James' Park?

Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have been added to the squad further up the field whilst Tino Livramento is the big money man in defence.

The Daily Mail reported that Chelsea were tempted to bring Livramento back to Stamford Bridge, potentially even loaning him back to Southampton, but Newcastle won the race.

Livramento is a versatile option as is the current starting right-back Kieran Trippier and so it will be fascinating to see how the pair are utilised by Eddie Howe.

As European football returns to St. James Park, more depth is needed and so there is chatter of then adding another centre-back as well. Sven Botman has taken like a duck to water since joining from Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon, and a new partner may be brought in for him this month.

What has Ben Jacobs got to say on the centre-back situation at Newcastle?

Here is what Ben Jacobs had to say on the Loaded Mag NUFC Youtube channel when asked about the centre-back situation at St. James Park.

“I think that centre-back is a tricky one to be perfectly honest with you because anyone that watched Newcastle last season will immediately see that it’s very tough to break in and get too much game time and so you start looking either younger or for a little bit of depth and Newcastle are quite lucky I think in the centre-back position, they’ve got enough there, especially when you consider that they only play a back 4.

“It's not necessarily my understanding that CB is at the top of Newcastle’s priorities to be perfectly honest with you, even though we’ve seen some reports to the contrary.

“The names mentioned (Oumar Solet and Joachim Andersen) have got a little bit of substance to them, I think with Joachim Andersen the price is too high at this stage and you can understand why, a lot of CBs have been on the move at £30/35/40 million. If you take that then you immediately know that every other selling club is going to be using that as a yardstick.

“We might see another CB, I don’t think it is impossible but I would say that Eddie Howe probably only wants 1-2 more players maximum between now and the end of the window.”

All about the future of Joachim Andersen

Joachim Andersen, who has been hailed as "sensational", is one half of a formidable partnership at the back for Crystal Palace with Chelsea academy graduate Marc Guehi.

The latter has recently been linked with a move to Manchester United to fill the void left behind by Harry Maguire, but the man of the hour right now is Andersen.

Newcastle are pursuing the Dane with the hope that Palace will lower their asking pace. Jacobs’ said that “Eddie Howe probably only wants 1-2 more players maximum” with centre-half potentially being one of those.

The former Fulham loanee is being quoted at around a fee of £40 million which is out of the reach and desire of the Magpies.