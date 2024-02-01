Despite Newcastle United's January transfer window focusing largely around potential departures, the Magpies could yet welcome two reinforcements in last-gasp moves. With just a matter of hours until the deadline, those at St James' Park will have to act quickly to secure their second Premier League gem of the day after Alfie Harrison signed earlier.

Newcastle transfer news

The headlines surrounding Newcastle in the transfer window have all been about their need to sell players. Newcastle's loss reportedly stands at £155m over the last three seasons and, therefore, over the Premier League's allowance of £105m. The fact that investment into the women's side, academy and charity foundation does not count towards that figure should keep the Magpies within the rules, but they're certainly walking a tightrope.

The news of their financial losses has seen the likes of Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked with moves away from St James' Park this month, albeit without any of those exits coming to fruition. Now, as the window edges closer and closer to slamming shut, Eddie Howe and co are finally getting some business done, focusing on cheaper additions that can help them long term, confirming the arrival of Harrison from Man City earlier on Thursday.

Now, according to The Daily Mail, via The Boot Room, Newcastle are also eyeing a "last minute" move for Oliver Arblaster from Sheffield United ahead of the deadline. The midfielder spent the first-half of the season on loan at Port Vale before being recalled by the Blades, attracting the interest of Newcastle, Brighton & Hove Albion and Brentford.

It remains to be seen whether a move will take place this late in the winter window or whether Newcastle and others will now wait until the summer to make their move. Arblaster, still only 19-years-old, could prove to be a future star at the heart of Howe's Newcastle midfield.

"Brilliant" Arblaster is one for the future

It hasn't exactly been the most exciting month for Newcastle when it comes to the transfer window, but that doesn't take away from how wise the addition of Arblaster would be. The teenager is one who will only likely get better and better, meaning that now could be the best time for the Magpies to strike given their need to avoid big spending. And if they plan on staying among the European places for years to come, then investing in the future may well be their best bet, starting with two special talents.

Earning plenty of praise at the Blades, Sheffield United Head of Player Development Jack Lester had nothing but good things to say about Arblaster on X, posting:

Keeping hold of key players could take priority at St James' Park in the remaining hours of the window, but once they complete that task, they should turn their attention towards a future gem in the form of Arblaster, who managed four goal involvements from midfield whilst on loan at Port Vale in the first half of the campaign.