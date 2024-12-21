Newcastle United are now leading the race to sign a "special talent" who could cost £30m ahead of the opening of the January transfer window, according to a report.

Newcastle searching for new winger

With speculation mounting over Harvey Barnes' future at St. James' Park, Newcastle are keen on signing a new winger, having identified a new right-sided player and centre-back as priority targets ahead of the January transfer window.

The Magpies are believed to be very close to completing a deal for PSV Eindhoven winger Johan Bakayoko, with positive talks over the terms of a deal recently being held between the two clubs.

However, there are mixed reports regarding whether the deal for Bakayoko is nearing completion, as there has also been a suggestion that players will first need to be moved on before Eddie Howe is allowed to do any business this winter.

Should Newcastle miss out on the PSV star, they do have some other options in mind, with reports that they are racing Premier League rivals Manchester United to the signature of Southampton's Tyler Dibling.

Newcastle leading the race for Dibling

Now, there has been a new update from Football Insider, which reveals that the Magpies are now leading the race for Dibling's signature, as a move to United is unlikely to appeal to the youngster. Regular game time is an important factor for the winger, which he seemingly believes will be a more likely scenario at St. James' Park, meaning Howe is now in the driving seat to land the £20m - £30m rated 18-year-old.

A move is more likely to happen in the summer, as the Saints will not want to lose such an important player halfway through the Premier League season, but should they be relegated it is 'inevitable' the starlet will leave the club.

As such, given that Southampton are bottom of the Premier League table by a considerable margin, it seems likely that Dibling will move on at the end of the campaign.

The Englishman has been a bright spark in a poor Southampton team this season, underlining his importance by appearing in 14 out of 15 Premier League games up to this point, in what is a real breakthrough campaign.

Lauded as a "special talent" for his performance against title-chasing Liverpool earlier in the season, the Southampton academy graduate is showing great potential, but Bakayoko may be a better signing for Howe.

Dibling is unlikely to be available this January, while PSV are open to selling their winger, and given that Howe wants to strengthen at right wing as a priority, he may be better off pursuing a deal for Bakayoko over the course of the next month.

The Belgian is in fine form this season, with five goals in 14 Eredivisie outings, indicating that he could make a real impact for Newcastle as we enter the second half of the Premier League season.