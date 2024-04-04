Newcastle United have reportedly made an approach to sign a "deep-lying orchestrator" who has been likened to Xabi Alonso, and the Magpies are now leading the race to snap him up.

Newcastle eyeing summer signings during injury crisis

Eddie Howe will be desperate for the PIF to provide him with as many funds as possible this summer, although the Magpies may need to sell a key player in order to comply with Financial Fair Play (FFP). The squad has been stretched to the limit this season, with an almost unfathomable amount of injuries to contend with, and some fresh faces are needed in the near future.

Jamaal Lascelles is one of Newcastle's stricken players, having picked up an ACL injury that will rule him out for many months, and Juventus central defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a move to St James' Park as a replacement. The 18-year-old would be considered a long-term option, but one who could also be a solid squad player from the off.

Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly could also arrive on a free transfer in the summer window, and his ability to impress as both a centre-back and a left-back could immediately enhance the depth that Howe has at his disposal, all without costing the club a penny on transfer fees.

Nick Pope has been one of many absentees for Newcastle this season, and while he remains a great option when fit, that hasn't stopped their interest in Aaron Ramsdale returning, with the Englishman looking increasingly likely to leave Arsenal, having lost his place in the team to David Raya.

While defensive targets are standing out at the moment due to the seemingly never-ending injury crisis, it looks as though the Magpies could also be eyeing up an impressive midfielder, too.

Newcastle make approach for "orchestrator"

According to Tutto Juve [via Juventus News], Newcastle are leading the race to sign Valencia midfielder Javi Guerra this summer, even making an approach for him.

Juve are believed to be behind the Magpies in the race to sign the 20-year-old, who is contracted to his current club until the summer of 2027, meaning a hefty bid may be required to prise him away.

Another midfielder could be perfect for Newcastle this summer, especially if they need to sell Bruno Guimaraes, and Guerra is a player with so much ability and potential. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has described him as a "deep-lying orchestrator" with "passing, vision, technique, composure, football IQ, tackling and athleticism" all listed as key attributes, likening the youngster to Xabi Alonso.

The Spaniard has been linked with the Magpies in the past, so it does appear as though he has been admired by the club for some time, and his performances for Valencia justify the interest. Across 27 La Liga appearances, he has four goals and one assist to his name, as well as averaging 1.4 tackles per game.

A pass completion rate of 75.2% isn't too impressive, admittedly, but the hope is that his ball retention would be more impressive surrounded by superior players at Newcastle, and as he matures as a footballer.