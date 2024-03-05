Newcastle United are reportedly getting closer to sealing the permanent signing of a young defender for an eight-figure fee, but they may loan him straight out in the process.

Newcastle's youth recruitment drive

The Magpies have made great strides in the transfer market under Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth, bringing in so many influential signings who helped them finish fourth in the Premier League last season, getting them back into the Champions League.

While established footballers such as Nick Pope, Kieran Tripper, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes and Alexander Isak have been brought in and thrived, it looks as though there is also a youth drive happening at St James' Park.

According to inews, Newcastle won't let Ashworth's imminent departure affect their approach, with the report revealing Newcastle talent spotters have "taken part in recent scouting missions to Brazil and Germany to watch young players". It goes on to add that "further global signings are anticipated in the coming transfer window alongside a substantial squad rebuild after a turbulent campaign".

The Magpies are considering a second successive season-long loan for Yankuba Minteh, and they hope to beat the profit and sustainability rules currently hamstringing so many clubs by building up a huge pool of young talent just like the young forward.

The 19-year-old joined Newcastle from OB last summer, but is yet to play a single minute of action for them, being loaned out to Feyenoord instead. Journalist Martijn Krabbendam said said that he has "huge potential", tipping him to be "fantastic player" in the future.

Newcastle getting closer to defender deal

According to that same update from inews, Newcastle are "getting closer" to signing Lewis Hall on a permanent deal this summer, but they may be forced to loan him out again immediately once they trigger his release clause at Chelsea.

A huge £28m fee is nearing once he hits a certain number of minutes, but the Magpies may then take the same route that they have with Minteh and Garang Kuol in order to ensure their recruitment drive for young talent doesn't lead to talent sitting around on the bench at St James' Park.

Signing Hall permanently has to be seen as good news for Newcastle this summer, considering what a talented young left-back he is, potentially acting as the natural heir to Dan Burn in that position, possessing more natural quality in that area.

Chelsea legend Frank Lampard has hailed the "quality" that he has during their days together at Stamford Bridge, and he has made a sporadic impact for Newcastle this season, scoring with a lovely finish away to Manchester United in the EFL Cup victory at Old Trafford.

Lewis Hall's England youth team stats Caps Goals England Under-21s 1 0 England Under-20s 4 0 England Under-19s 6 0 England Under-18s 9 1 England Under-16s 7 1 England Under-15s 4 0

In terms of the FFP element of the update, it makes complete sense for the Magpies to send the youngsters out on loan. Granted, it would be nice to have them around as squad players, but sending them elsewhere could mean they end up as exprienced and established senior players ready to contribute in a few years, limiting the need for spending on marquee signings.

Over time, however, the teenage defender should be seen as a key man, not least because of the money paid to sign him, and there is no reason why he can't mature into a top player at St James', already representing England at six different age groups.