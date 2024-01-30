Newcastle United are "likely" made a late approach to sign a "superb" Premier League player, according to a new update from journalist Joel Bland.

Newcastle chasing new midfielders before deadline

Time is running out for the Magpies to get some important business over the line in the January transfer window, during a season that has seen injuries often decimate Eddie Howe's squad. Many players have been backed to complete moves to Newcastle before the end of deadline day on Thursday, although they have missed out on previous target Kalvin Phillips, and FFP restrictions are seemingly taking their toll.

Midfield looks like the key area of the pitch that Howe is looking to strengthen in, with Everton ace Amadou Onana emerging as a potential addition in recent times. He could like the idea of a new challenge at a better team, although the Blues will likely do all they can to keep hold of him.

Similarly, Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is also seen as someone who could come in and bolster Newcastle's options in the middle of the park, considering Joelinton is injured for the foreseeable future and Sandro Tonali is suspended until next season.

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move to St James' Park, too, with the Magpies also tipped to hijack Crystal Palace's switch for Blackburn Rovers star Adam Wharton.

Writing on X on Monday, Bland claimed that Newcastle are likely to make an approach for Everton midfielder Amadou Onana in a late attempt to force the deal through this month.

"Approach likely to be made for Onana, although EFC very keen to keep him until summer and deal could be difficult due to limited timescale.

"Philip Billing has been identified as an affordable replacement to cover Joelinton, while Morgan Gibbs-White has also been discussed and scouted. Club very much desire a 'young versatile forward' - an ongoing target from last summer - but prioritising a box-to-box midfielder this window."

It really does feel as though Newcastle are pushing hard to acquire Onana's signature this month, and he could be exactly what they are looking for in the absence of Joelinton, in particular.

Amadou Onana's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 17 Starts 16 Goal contributions 1 Tackles per game 2.6 Aerial duel wins per game 2.2 Clearances per game 1.1 Pass completion rate 84.2%

The 22-year-old may be playing in a struggling Everton side at times, but he has arguably consistently stood out as one of their better players, with journalist Richard Buxton describing him as "superb" and Connor O'Neill hailing him as "outstanding".

Onana may feel that the Blues' 10-point deduction in the Premier League is threatening to see them get relegated this season, making now the right time to move on, helping Newcastle turn their season around for the better.

Everton's stance is ultimately likely to prove key, with the Merseysiders having to weigh up whether to accept a huge offer in the midst of their own financial issues.