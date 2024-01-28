Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing an "exceptional" Premier League player, but their huge rivals are also keen on snapping him up.

Newcastle transfer rumours

The Magpies have been linked with a number of players in the last few weeks, but as things stand, no incoming January transfer business has been completed.

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is arguably a surprise target for Newcastle, with a recent report suggesting he could be an option to come in before the end of the month, while Atalanta ace Teun Koopmeiners is also reportedly wanted by them.

Young FC Nurnberg attacker Can Uzun has also been backed to make a move to St James' Park, perhaps being seen as more of a long-term acquisition, and Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa is another youngster who is of interest to them, as they rival Spurs for his signature.

Elsewhere, Morgan Gibbs-White is being looked at as a possible replacement for Miguel Amiron, should he move on, with the Englishman enjoying another impressive season for Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle want Omari Forson

According to a fresh claim from HITC, Newcastle want to sign Manchester United youngster Omari Forson, but rivals Sunderland are also interested.

"Manchester United are ‘surprised’ about their shock fight to keep Omari Forson now he has rejected a new contract, HITC Football understands, amid interest from Newcastle United.

"HITC Football understands that the North East trio of Middlesbrough, Newcastle United and Sunderland are among the clubs keen on the highly-rated teenager. But Manchester United have not given up their hopes of retaining Forson following his recent senior breakthrough."

At just 19 years of age, Forson is still such a young player, and the fact that United want him to sign a new deal at the club speaks volumes about his ceiling.

Omari Forson's career stats Appearances Goals Man Utd 1 0 England Under-20s 2 0 England Under-19s 5 2 England Under-16s 3 0 England Under-15s 4 0

He has rejected an extension, however, as the report states, suggesting that he could be eyeing a move elsewhere. The teenage attacker has been lauded by United academy director Nick Cox, who has said of him in the past:

"On the pitch he was part of our successful FA Youth Cup-winning squad in 2022. Interestingly, Omari didn’t feature heavily in the cup run but showed exceptional resilience, and that’s a reminder that the journey isn’t always smooth and straightforward.

For Newcastle to acquire the services of a prized asset at one of their Premier League rivals would feel like a coup, not to mention that beating Sunderland to his signature would make it extra sweet.

It is still easy to envisage Forson's stance at United changing, however, with a new contract eventually signed, but the Magpies need to be ruthless and bring him in as soon as possible, ensuring they plan for the future and bring in some of the top young talent around.