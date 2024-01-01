Newcastle United are battling a number of Premier League rivals to make a "world-class" marquee signing, according to a new transfer claim.

Newcastle's January transfer plans

The Magpies are badly in need of adding some fresh blood to their squad in the January transfer window, with injuries taking their toll the more this season has gone on. Eddie Howe has had to make do with a depleted squad at times, losing so many of his most important players to fitness issues, and it has heightened the need for reinforcements this month.

Plenty of players have been backed to join Newcastle in the coming weeks, with Kalvin Phillips one whose name has constantly emerged as a strong link in the middle of the park. The 28-year-old will almost certainly leave Manchester City, potentially on loan, and he could be a perfect option to come in and boost Howe's midfield options.

Centre-back additions are also a possibility, in order to add more depth at the heart of the defence, and Bayer Leverusen star Piero Hincapie is an exciting talent who has been linked with a move to St James' Park. There is also a chance that an attacking signing is made, in order to ease the burden on Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak, with Serhou Guirassy looking like the standout target currently, having enjoyed a great season for VfB Stuttgart to date.

It looks as though Newcastle could be looking to be very ambitious in the transfer market, however, according to a new update that has emerged.

Newcastle want Paulo Dybala

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle are interested in signing Roma star Paulo Dybala, but aren't alone in showing a willingness to snap him up.

Chelsea and Manchester United are also seen as options for the Argentina World Cup winner, who scored in the penalty shootout win over France in the 2022 final. Dybala is contracted to Roma until the summer of 2025, but the report states that he has a €13m (£11.3m) release clause in his contract, meaning he could be snapped up on the cheap in January or this summer.

There is no doubt that Newcastle signing the 30-year-old would be an eye-catching piece of business, with the Argentine such a talented footballer - one who has even been hailed as "world-class" by Chelsea centre-back Thiago Silva.

While Dybala is someone who could raise the level of those around him, simply because of his talent on the ball and pedigree as a player down the years, there would still be doubts over whether his best days are behind him, given his age. He hasn't necessarily set the world alight at Roma, even though he has still scored four goals and registered six assists in Serie A this season, and he would likely demand big wages to match the £137,000 per week he is currently earning.

For that reason, Newcastle would be wiser to make a move for a younger option who would be more of a long-term signing.