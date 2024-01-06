Newcastle United have been boosted in their efforts to sign an attacking "magician" in the near future, according to a fresh transfer update.

Newcastle's interest in Raphinha

The Magpies are badly in need of an injection of quality into their squad this month, following what has been a season of struggles to date. At the start of the campaign, there were high hopes that Eddie Howe's side could kick on to secure another top-four finish in the Premier League, as well as go far in the Champions League, but it hasn't panned out that way.

It would be a surprise if Newcastle failed to make any new signings in the January transfer window, with plenty of players linked and additions badly needed in order to give Howe's men any chance of getting themselves back in the top-four hunt.

One player who was seen as a big target for the Magpies last summer was Raphinha, who is currently at Barcelona after starring for Leeds United. A move failed to materialise at that point, with the Brazilian staying put, but he has struggled to be a regular in 2023/24 to date, only starting eight league matches.

Now, it looks as though the move isn't dead in the water, however, with Newcastle's hopes of acquiring his signature given a boost.

Newcastle handed Raphinha boost

According to a new update from Sport [via Sport Witness], Newcastle could have a second chance to sign Raphinha, with the La Liga giants increasingly of the feeling that he could be allowed to move on.

It is claimed that "patience is running out" with the winger given his disappointing impact at Barca since arriving from Leeds, and a second bid could now be accepted for him.

Raphinha may have been a little underwhelming in Spain thus far, but that's not to say that he couldn't be an inspired signing by Newcastle at a time when more attacking quality is required. The 27-year-old is someone who former Leeds teammate Dan James has raved about in the past, lauding his technical brilliance, saying:

"He’s a magician. He’s always been a great player – I played against him at United and he was always great – but he’s improved so much. He fully deserved his Brazilian call-up and I think since he got it, he’s pushed on even more, he’s even more confident. He can do absolutely anything on the pitch. It’s great playing with him."

Raphinha has proven himself in the Premier League in the past, which means he could hit the ground running at St James' Park - he has 29 goal contributions (17 goals and 12 assists) in 65 appearances in the competition - and his class out on the right-hand side would provide strong competition for the likes of Miguel Almiron.

At 27, his best years could be about to arrive, and whether it is in January or the summer that he joins Newcastle, his flair and end product could make him a new hero at St James'.