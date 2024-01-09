Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the opportunity to sign a big-name player in an eye-catching move during the January transfer window.

Newcastle transfer news

Eddie Howe will have been relieved to see his side pick up a 3-0 win away to Sunderland in the FA Cup third round on Saturday as he looks to turn the Magpies' season around. New signings could help make a big difference in that respect, and lots of individuals have been linked with moves to St James' Park.

That applies from back to front, with Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi seen as an option to strengthen Newcastle's defence - Sporting CP hero Goncalo Inacio is another option - while rumours suggesting Kalvin Phillips could arrive from Manchester City are refusing to go away, ahead of a possible loan switch.

Meanwhile, VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy has also been backed to complete a move to Newcastle a number of times of late, should Howe desire more attacking firepower moving forward.

Now, a shock transfer rumour has come to the fore, as the Magpies are linked with a signing that would cause quite a stir in the North East.

Newcastle offered chance to sign Jordan Henderson

According to a fresh update from HITC, Newcastle have been given the opportunity to sign Jordan Henderson this month, with other Premier League clubs also believed to be in the conversation.

"In terms of where the Englishman may end up, it’s our understanding that the first club who were made aware of his potential availability was former club Liverpool.

"Intermediaries have been hard at work over the weekend attempting to offer their client to some of the Premier League’s top teams. Some of these sides who have been made aware of his availability include Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Crystal Palace, Fulham and West Ham."

There is no question that Newcastle signing Henderson would catch the eye hugely, considering his past as a homegrown star at Sunderland, prior to joining Liverpool in the summer of 2011.

The 33-year-old's move to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq hasn't panned out the way he hoped - he earns a reported £350,000 per week there - and while his best days are now behind him, he does still possess quality and a huge amount of experience.

Henderson is a Champions League and Premier League-winning captain, tasting glory with Liverpool in 2019 and 2020 respectively, and he has also racked up 81 caps for England, playing at World Cups and European Championship alike.

The reaction to the midfield veteran moving to Newcastle could be negative among the fanbase, however, not only because of his Sunderland past but also due to his advancing years, not acting as a long-term addition.

For those reasons, it is a transfer that should be avoided, but if Howe genuinely believes Henderson could boost his midfield options in the second half of the season, he should be trusted, especially as Jurgen Klopp has lauded the "special career" that the Englishman has enjoyed.