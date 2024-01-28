Newcastle United are looking to possibly hijack a move for a highly-rated player with a "super strength" in his game, with another Premier League club also keen on snapping him up.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies picked up an impressive 2-0 win away to Fulham in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday evening, but attention may also be on new signings before the end of the January transfer window.

There are certainly a lot of players being linked with moves to St James' Park, with Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher one individual who is seen as a target for Newcastle this month. He could be allowed to leave the Blues, with Eddie Howe potentially seeing him as a key addition.

Manchester United youngster Omari Forson has also been backed to join the Magpies, but bitter rivals Sunderland are believed to be providing competition for his signature. Tottenham stalwart Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has also emerged as something of a surprise option, so there are plenty of options being looked at currently.

It appears as though one exciting talent could be on Newcastle and PIF's radar, too, ahead of a possible switch in 2024.

Newcastle could hijack Adam Wharton move

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are wary of Newcastle hijacking a move for Adam Wharton in the summer, with the Blackburn Rovers midfielder a wanted man.

"Crystal Palace are desperate to sign Blackburn Rovers midfielder Adam Wharton this month as they fear Premier League clubs like Newcastle United could move for him in the summer, sources have told Football Insider. Football Insider revealed on Friday (26 January) that Palace are not giving up on a deal for Wharton, 19, and will return with another bid after seeing a £18.5million offer rejected.

"Roy Hodgson’s side are currently leading the race for the youngster’s signature and are the only Premier League side to have firmed up their interest. But a well-placed source has told Football Insider that Palace want to wrap up a deal “as soon as possible” to ward off strong interest from other clubs."

Wharton appears to be a massive talent who is already making waves at senior level, with the 19-year-old starting 22 Championship matches for Blackburn so far this season. He has chipped in with two goals and three assists in that time, but it is his all-round game in the middle of the park has shone.

Adam Wharton's Championship stats this season Total Appearances 26 Starts 22 Goals 2 Assists 3 Tackles per game 2.3 Key passes per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 84.6%

He has been lauded by former coach Ryan Kidd, who has singled out something that makes him extra special as a player, saying:

"Adam's super strength is that he can land it on a sixpence to anyone with both feet; He's technically one of the best footballers I've ever worked with at Under-18s level, he really is."

This outlines what a talent Wharton is, whereas Blackburn manager Jon Dahl Tomasson has described him as a "Champions League level" player on the ball. So, if Newcastle could beat Palace to his signature, they may well be bringing in a future star at St James' Park, ensuring they continue to plan for the long term.