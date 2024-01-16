Newcastle United have reportedly made a huge call regarding their interest in an "exceptional" England international, deciding to end their interest in him this month.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are yet to complete any key January transfer business, but the amount of players they have been linked with suggests that something will happen between now and the end of the month, even despite their difficulties around Financial Fair Play.

Newcastle have shown a huge amount of interest in Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips, seeing him as a great option to make up for the loss of the suspended Sandro Tonali, while Sporting CP centre-back Ousmane Diomande continues to be tipped to move to St James' Park, too.

In-form Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke has also been seen as a potential target, as Eddie Howe contemplates boosting his attacking options moving forward, though that move would have to wait until summer.

There has also been plenty of speculation over the future of key man Bruno Guimaraes, and while an exit has been mooted, it looks as though he will be staying put at Newcastle until at least the end of the season.

According to an update from The Telegraph, Newcastle have ended their pursuit of Phillips, despite near endless links to the England star and several rounds of talks between the two clubs, with two big factors turning PIF off the deal.

"As things stand, the deal that is on offer from Manchester City to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan for the rest of the season is off as it is not a good one for Newcastle United. That is the view within St James’ Park.

"After weeks of conversations, the Newcastle hierarchy do not think signing Phillips makes financial sense. Not on the terms currently available to them. The loan fee is too high and talk of there being an obligation to buy in the summer does not sit well with them either."

The report does go on to state that this "does not mean the deal is dead or talks cannot resume, but it needs to be revived and City have not budged yet", so it seems the disputes over an immediate fee and the obligation to buy have stumped negotiations.

This has to be considered something of a shock for Newcastle supporters, considering Phillips has stood out as a primary transfer target in recent months, and he has felt like a perfect addition in the middle of the park on a short term basis. The Magpies won't want to feel like they are being bossed by City, however, so in some ways, it is pleasing to see them take a strong stance.

That being said, it would still be preferable to see the 28-year-old end up at St James, with Pep Guardiola lauding him last year despite not playing him often, saying: "Kalvin is exceptional in many things. Why he doesn't play? Rodri is key for us."

Should Phillips not end up at Newcastle now, it is vital that another midfielder is looked at, especially with Joelinton now potentially out for the remainder of the current campaign.