Newcastle United are reportedly interested in signing an "outstanding" player this month, with internal talks held over a move to St James' Park.

Newcastle transfer & injury news

It's fair to say that this has been a season to forget for the Magpies so far, having had such high hopes of doing special things in 2023/24. There have been plenty of reasons for Newcastle's struggles, whether it be finding it hard to adapt to midweek Champions League games, expectations from supporters putting more pressure on the team, and of course, injuries.

Endless fitness issues have held Eddie Howe's side back badly in both the Premier League and Europe, and Joelinton's recent groin issue means he could even miss the rest of the campaign, acting as a massive blow.

It looks as though Newcastle are looking to act fast to find a replacement for the Brazilian, with Bournemouth ace Philip Billing one player who has been linked with a move to St James' this month. Kalvin Phillips is still a potential target, too, although talks over a switch do appear to have cooled.

Newcastle want Amadou Onana

According to an update from reliable journalist Luke Edwards on X, Newcastle are keen on signing Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, as they look to make up for the loss of Joelinton:

He wrote: "Newcastle United looking into signing Everton’s Amadou Onana to solve midfield problem."

A loan move is potentially on the cards, with a temporary switch then a possibility in the summer, allowing Newcastle to see if he is worth persevering with at that point.

Onana could be a brilliant signing by the Magpies in the January window, with the Belgian someone who has so many attributes that could appeal to Howe, whether it be his physical prowess or technical ability.

Given his age and stature within the Toffees side (he is an ever-present when fit under Sean Dyche, the 22-year-old has so much long-term potential, too, and with Everton already docked 10 points this season and threatening to face further punishments, he could feel that Goodison Park is not the best place to stay. He has been hailed as "outstanding" by journalist Connor O'Neill, while former Belgium manager Roberto Martinez has said of him:

"He's a strong personality. He never hides, he asks for the ball and he dares. He is one of the most talented young players in Europe."

Onana could be an excellent replacement for Joelinton between now and the end of the season, providing similar levels of power and influence in the middle of the park - he has averaged 2.6 tackles and 2.2 aerial wins per game in the league this season - and much like the current Newcastle hero, he could be a good foil for the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sean Longstaff.

Should he come in and be a big success, the Magpies would be foolish not to consider signing him permanently in the summer, with the Belgium international someone who should only get better in the coming years.