Newcastle United are interested in completing the signing of an absolute "game-changer", having sent scouts to watch him in action for his current club.

Newcastle transfer news

There is a chance that January could be a busy month at St James' Park, though they will have to be careful to operate within the realms of Financial Fair Play. Kalvin Phillips is the player who has arguably been linked with a move to Newcastle more than anyone else in recent weeks, with a loan switch making sense for the player, his current club Manchester City and the Magpies.

Meanwhile, in defence, highly-rated Sporting CP centre-back Goncalo Inacio has emerged as an exciting option for Eddie Howe, while Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi is also a reported target.

Serhou Guirassy is reportedly wanted to bolster Newcastle's attack, too, following a breakthrough season that has seen him soar for VfB Stuttgart, but another attacking gem is also being tipped to make a move to St James'.

Newcastle tracking Viktor Gyokeres

According to an update from HITC, Newcastle and owners PIF are interested in signing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, having sent representatives to watch him play for the Portuguese giants. He has a £42m release clause in his deal, so the Magpies know how much is needed to snap him up.

"Both Liverpool and Newcastle United were present at Sporting Lisbon’s dominant 5-1 win over Estoril over the weekend with both having separate priorities," the report says, before continuing to state that while the Reds were there to see Inacio, the Magpies are eyeing Gyokeres.

The Sweden international is such an impressive striker, having left Coventry City for Sporting last summer, following a stunning season that saw him score 21 goals in the Championship. He has taken that form with him to Europe, netting 11 times in 15 Primeira Liga outings in 2023/24 to date, as well as scoring three goals in five Europa League matches.

With Callum Wilson not getting any younger and Alexander Isak suffering an injury-plagued Newcastle career to date, the Swede could be a fantastic signing, and the fact that he already knows English football well would be an added bonus. He has been described as a "game-changer" by Statman Dave, while Tony Mowbray has even compared him to Erling Haaland, saying:

“I don’t want to say he should test himself in the Premier League but who is like him in the Premier League at the moment? Who is too fast, too strong and too big, you would suggest Haaland is like that and Gyokeres in this league looks a yard faster and stronger than the players he plays against in the Championship."

At 25 years of age, Gyokeres is still a relatively young player whose peak years could arrive in the near future, and he could end up being a prolific figure for Newcastle for a long time, providing competition for Isak and even acting as a potential striker partner for him.