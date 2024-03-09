Newcastle United are interested in signing an "incredible" Premier League star in the summer transfer window, with his current club valuing him at £60m.

Newcastle in need of new attackers

The Magpies have often been frustrated in attack this season, due to constant injury problems suffered by strike duo Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson. They have been limited to 24 starts between them in the league in 2023/24, highlighting their lack of involvement.

Due in part to that, Isak (11) is the only Newcastle player to have reached double figures for goals in the league this term, and more firepower is needed once the summer transfer window arrives.

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been backed to seal move to St James' Park, for example, ahead of a potential from his current club in the summer. A direct and powerful wide man, the Euro 2020 winner with Italy has an overall tally of 51 goal contributions (29 goals and 22 assists) in 117 appearances for Juve, showing the end product he could add to Eddie Howe's team.

Real Sociedad ace Takefusa Kubo has also been linked with a summer switch to Newcastle, with the Japanese primarily a right-sided attacking player, but also capable of thriving in a central role. The 22-year-old has seven goals in 19 La Liga starts this season, and could be considered an upgrade on Miguel Almiron, should he depart at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle want to sign "incredible" Premier League ace

According to a fresh report from The Daily Mail, Pedro Neto has emerged as a new target for Newcastle this summer, though Wolves are unlikely to let him leave on the cheap as they look to raise funds against their own FFP issues.

In fact, the report states that "a fee of around £60m would be needed to do a deal" at the end of the season, and Liverpool also "hold an interest" in the Portuguese winger. While Chiesa and Kubo represent exciting options, Neto is a player who can be considered a primary target for Newcastle in the summer window. The Wolves man is arguably one of the most sought-after Premier League players outside the traditional big clubs, and his impact this season sums up his brilliance.

Pedro Neto vs. Newcastle's wingers this season Neto Gordon Almiron Barnes Appearances 18 26 27 11 Starts 17 25 22 3 Goals 2 9 3 2 Assists 9 5 1 1 Key passes per game 2.1 1.1 0.8 0.2 Dribbles per game 1.9 1.3 0.8 0.4

The 23-year-old has registered nine assists in just 17 league starts, with his dribbling ability and final ball a nightmare for defender, according to Gary O'Neil.

"He has been absolutely incredible for the six or seven weeks I have been here. I am really pleased with where Pedro is at. He has given absolutely everything and showed a big moment of quality [at Luton] which sums up how he has been for me for the last six weeks."

Neto already knows the Premier League well, so he wouldn't have an issue taking time to adjust at Newcastle, and given his age, there should still be so much more to come from him. Injuries have been an issue, which does make signing him a slight risk, but the positives comfortably outweigh the negatives.