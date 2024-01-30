Newcastle United are reportedly the front-runners to make a £34m offer for a talented European player - one who is admired by rap superstar Jay-Z.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies know the importance of trying to strike some late business in the January transfer window, giving their squad an injection of life, amid numerous injury problems this season. A host of difference players have been linked with boosting Eddie Howe's options and giving them the best possible chance of finishing strong in the Premier League this season, with midfield a key area of focus because of Joelinton's injury and Sandro Tonali's suspension.

Everton star Amadou Onana and Bournemouth ace Philip Billing are two players who have emerged as options for Newcastle before the end of the month, and the same applies to Chelsea's Conor Gallagher, with all three representing good choices for the Magpies but FFP constraints making life difficult.

There is also believed to be interest in highly-rated Aston Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey, although the Villans are likely to be desperate to keep hold of such a talented player. At the other end of the age spectrum, experienced Tottenham stalwart Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has attracted the attention of Newcastle, too, in what would be a surprising but perhaps more affordable short-term signing.

Newcastle want Federico Dimarco

It's not only in midfield that injuries have struck the Magpies, and according to Inter Live [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are favourites to sign Inter Milan left-back Federico Dimarco, with the Magpies considering an offer of €40m (£34m) for his services.

It is believed that the Serie A outfit want more in the region of €50-60m for his services, but may have to accept that a lower amount will be enough to sell him. Manchester United are mentioned as being interested in the past, but it is Newcastle who appear to be pushing the most to get a deal over the line.

Dimarco could be a really good signing by Howe this month, at a time when more competition is needed for Dan Burn at left-back, even though Lewis Hall represents a good long-term option.

The 26-year-old is now a 16-time capped Italy international, scoring twice for his country in that time, and he has registered 22 assists in 123 appearances for Inter. This really highlights the attacking quality that he possesses, and he could provide more natural width and goal threat down the left flank than the more limited Burn.

Federico Dimarco's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 17 Starts 16 Goals 3 Assists 5 Key passes per game 2.1 Tackles per game 1.4 Pass completion rate 84.9%

Intriguingly, Dimarco has been personally praised by Jay-Z in the past, too, following an incredible goal against Frosinone, with the Italian now represented by the rapper's Roc Nation agency.

Related Latest Newcastle transfer news: PIF eyeing two late January deals FFC has the latest transfer rumours from Newcastle United as the January window gets ever closer. Who will Eddie Howe add to his squad?

At 26, he would be coming in at a great point in his career, remaining in and around his best for four or five years, and giving Newcastle's team a different attacking dimension.