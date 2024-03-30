Highlights Newcastle are considering former player Hugo Viana or Monaco's Paul Mitchell to replace Dan Ashworth as sporting director.

Ashworth, pivotal in transfers with Howe, likely moving to Man United, leaving a void to fill at St James' Park.

Viana, known for his success at Sporting CP, could bring valuable expertise to Newcastle due to his links with the club.

Newcastle United are eyeing one of their former players as a potential replacement for Dan Ashworth as sporting director, according to a new claim.

Newcastle eyeing Dan Ashworth replacement

Ashworth has been a hugely influential figure at St James' Park, working so effectively alongside Eddie Howe when it comes to transfers, but he is now set to leave the club sooner rather than later.

He has been placed on gardening leave by Newcastle, with a switch to Manchester United looking increasingly likely, although a lot of that may depend on whether the Red Devils are willing to pay £20m in compensation to get their man. If not, they will have to wait until his contract expires in 2026.

With Ashworth soon to depart Newcastle, the hunt is now on to find the perfect successor in terms of someone who can work similarly seamlessly alongside Howe, ensuring that the Magpies continue to move in a positive direction.

Monaco's Paul Mitchell has been mentioned as a potential replacement a number of times, having shone during his time in France, and he also has plenty of experience in English football, having enjoyed a successful stint at Southampton and masterminding signings such as Sadio Mane and Victor Wanyama.

Paul Mitchell's best signings Year Fee (via Transfermarkt) Victor Wanyama 2013/14 €15m (£13m) Dejan Lovren 2013/14 €10m (£9m) Sadio Mane 2014/15 €23m (£20m) Fraser Forster 2014/15 €13m (£11m) Shane Long 2014/15 €15m (£13m)

Newcastle could hire former player

According to inews, former Newcastle player Hugo Viana is a candidate to be the club's next sporting director after Ashworth, with the Portuguese shining in the role at Sporting CP.

AC Milan legend Paolo Maldini is also in the mix to take over from the Englishman, but it is worth stressing that Monaco ace Mitchell is the current first choice.

Viana is a great option in his own right, however, having done such an impressive job at Sporting, playing a big role in their success under Ruben Amorim.

He has been in his current job since 2018, and Amorim has outlined his colleague's expertise in the transfer market, assessing last summer's business back in August:

"We are still below 50 percent, between sales and purchases. Last year, Porro left in the middle of the season, Sarabia, Palhinha, Matheus Nunes also departed and there were more changes than this year. Only Ugarte left from the regular starters, which allowed us to plan better. We went looking for young players who already had some experience to join the first team. Many kids came in and will have their spot. We set targets early and we had good sales.

"We're on the right track. We know it's going to be a tough year, but having a base will make it easier."

Viana's links with Newcastle would make bringing him in an added bonus, considering he made 61 appearances for the Magpies back in the 2000s, meaning he could adjust even better than others in the role.