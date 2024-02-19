Newcastle United are believed to be interested in signing a "very good" Premier League player who Roy Keane has praised for his ability to dictate games from midfield.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies are eyeing further business ahead of the summer transfer window, at which point Eddie Howe will understandably want to bolster his squad options.

One player who has been linked with a move to Newcastle is Arsenal attacking midfielder Emile Smith Rowe, who could look to leave this summer after struggling for minutes at the Emirates this season. He is seen as an alternative to Aston Villa ace Jacob Ramsey, who the Magpies made an approach for in January.

The Magpies are also reportedly the front-runners to sign teenage Sunderland star Chris Rigg, seeing him as a hugely exciting long-term candidate who could develop into a special player over time.

Howe could also look to improve his attack moving forward, not least because Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson struggle to stay fit for long periods, and Lille forward Jonathan David has been backed to seal a move to Newcastle at the end of the season.

Another attacking player who could move to St James' is Albert Gudmundsson, who is currently plying his trade at Genoa, scoring nine goals in Serie A this season.

Newcastle want James Garner

According to a new update from TEAMtalk, Newcastle are keen on signing Everton midfielder James Garner, being joined by a number of other Premier League clubs in showing an interest.

"Garner has emerged on the radar of Spurs and several other Premier League clubs, including Newcastle, after catching the eye at Goodison Park over the last 18 months."

Garner may not necessarily be the elite midfielder that some Newcastle fans crave this summer, but he could still be a shrewd addition, boosting Howe's squad depth and acting as a long-term addition who should only improve.

James Garner's Premier League stats this season Total Appearances 23 Starts 22 Goals 1 Assists 1 Tackles per game 2.8 Clearances per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 1.4

The fact that the Englishman spent so many years at Manchester United as a youth team player says a lot about his potential - he also made seven appearances for the Red Devils' first team - and Roy Keane has lauded him in the past during a spell at Nottingham Forest, saying:

"He’s very good technically and he likes to dictate the play, sit a little bit more than Yates. Tough game for him today, but this game is good for those young players to experience playing top teams like Liverpool. It’s a great way to learn."

Related After Miley: Newcastle have one of world football's most valuable teens Newcastle have an abundance of teenage talent in their squad that they could use to try turn their fortunes around.

Garner would add to the homegrown quota at Newcastle, which would be an added bonus, and Howe could feel that he could develop an exciting young player into an even more formidable figure as the years pass, ensuring he reaches his potential.