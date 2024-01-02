Newcastle United have made contact with a highly-rated young defender who has been tipped as "one of the most exciting" players in Europe in his position.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies' poor season continued with a 4-2 defeat away to Liverpool on Monday evening, again showing why new signings could be needed in the January transfer window. Newcastle have been linked with various players who could come in and give them a much-needed new lease of life, with a recent report claiming that they could make a move for Roma and Argentina star Paulo Dybala, who could leave the Serie A giants in the near future.

Four goals shipped at Anfield highlighted the need to strengthen the spine of the team rather than add flair players however, and Crystal Palace stalwart Marc Guehi has emerged as a potential target for the Magpies, as has Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

Sven Botman may be back in the side, but it feels like the right time to find a new centre-back partner for him in the long-term, as Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles head into the latter part of their careers.

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Newcastle have contacted Sporting CB centre-back Ousmane Diomande over a move to St James' Park.

"Newcastle United have made contact with the entourage of Sporting CP defender Ousmane Diomande ahead of a potential summer deal, sources have told Football Insider. It is believed the Magpies are ready to battle Arsenal for the 20-year-old’s signature this year.

"It is believed Diomande has a release clause worth around £70million in his contract at Sporting – which is set to run until June 2027. Both Arsenal and Newcastle will find it hard to sanction a deal of that size in January – and a well-placed source has told Football Insider that the two sides are instead looking at a possible summer deal."

At just 20 years of age, Diomande is already a highly impressive central defender, becoming a key man for Sporting and starting 15 Primeira Liga games this season, as well as four in the Europa League. He has partnered fellow Newcastle transfer target Goncalo Inacio, with the pair an extremely talented duo.

Diomande is still a maturing player, so expecting him to come straight into Eddie Howe's side and make a big difference would be unfair, but he could act as an upgrade on Schar at the end of the season. The mooted £70m release clause in his contract is a lot of money, but Newcastle should be in a healthier financial situation in the summer, and if they believe he can be a long-term star at St James', he could be a great option.

Football talent scout Jacek Kulig has labelled Diomande as "one of the most exciting CB prospects in Europe", which says a lot about his long-term ceiling as a player, so Newcastle would be wise to swoop in as soon as possible.