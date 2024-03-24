Newcastle United are believed to have been contacted over a move for a player with "great qualities", offering them the chance to sign him for more than £50m.

Newcastle could sign Botman replacement

The Magpies have been absolutely rocked by the news that Sven Botman's season is over, having picked up a serious ACL injury in recent days. Not only that, but the Dutchman could even struggle to feature again in the remainder of 2024, considering he may be sidelined for as long as nine months.

Newcastle could look to sign someone to fill the void left by him, and one player who has again been linked with a move to St James' Park in the summer transfer window is Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio, who is seen as one of Europe's leading young centre-backs.

They have been boosted in their pursuit of him because his current club could accept €40m (£34.4m) plus €20m (£17.2m) in bonuses, instead of the €60m (£51.7m) release clause in his current contract.

Quilindschy Hartman, who is a left-back at Feyenoord currently, is also seen as a potential defensive option for Newcastle, with PIF using their relationship with the Dutch side to their benefit, considering they loaned out youngster Yankuba Minteh to them.

Another player who has emerged as an option for the Magpies is RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, who is viewed as a successor to Callum Wilson this summer, assuming the Englishman leaves the club at the end of the current campaign.

Newcastle linked with Juventus defender

According to a fresh transfer update from HITC, Newcastle are one of numerous clubs who have been offered the chance to sign Gleison Bremer this season.

The Brazilian defender is currently at Juventus, but the Italian giants are seemingly willing to listen to offers for him, with his release clause just over £50m. The Magpies have been contacted via intermediaries over, however, Premier League rivals Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in the mix, too.

Bremer could be a brilliant option to make up for the loss of Botman this summer, having similar attributes to the current Newcastle hero, especially in terms of aerial prowess. In fact, the former's average of 2.9 aerial duel wins per game in Serie A this season is superior to the latter's total of 2.0, and he has also averaged 3.9 clearances per match, which is more than any Magpies player.

Gleison Bremer's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 28 Starts 28 Goal contributions 2 Pass completion rate 86.7% Clearances per game 3.9 Aerial Duel wins per game 2.9 Tackles per game 1.8

At 27, Bremer could be ready to come straight in and make an immediate impression in the Premier League, and Juve legend Leonardo Bonucci has lauded him in the past, saying:

"After the departure of De Ligt the right signing was Bremer, he has great qualities and important values. He is very quiet, slowly this part of him will appear as it was at Torino."

Granted, he won't arrive cheap and there could be strong competition for him, but he may prove to be an ideal summer signing, ahead of a crucial transfer window at St James' Park.