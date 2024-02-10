Newcastle United are believed to be plotting a move for a "phenomenal" player this summer, but other Premier League clubs are also interested.

Newcastle transfer news

There is no doubt that this has been a disappointing season at St James' Park overall, with their league form not hitting the heights of last term and an early Champions League exit also coming their way. Injuries have played a big part in their struggles, however, so there is only so much Eddie Howe has been able to do.

Summer signings will be needed in order to ensure Newcastle keep heading in a positive direction, and they are reportedly in pole position to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana. A £60m fee could be needed to get their man, though, with the Blues demanding big money for his services.

The Magpies are also thought to be battling Inter for the signing of exciting Turkish youngster Can Uzun, who is currently plying his trade at FC Nurnberg.

It looks as though Howe is also targeting another huge talent who could have a massive future in the game following a fresh claim that has emerged.

Newcastle want Archie Gray

According to HITC, Newcastle are keen on signing Leeds United youngster Archie Gray in the summer transfer window, but are far from alone in wanting to snap him up.

"Liverpool, Manchester City and Newcastle United remain interested in signing Archie Gray from Leeds United, HITC understands. Sources have told HITC that Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester City all wanted to sign Archie Gray from Leeds United in the January transfer window.

"HITC understands that Liverpool, Newcastle and City have not given up on signing the teenager. The Premier League clubs are continuing to keep close tabs on Gray, who is a midfielder by trade but has been playing at right-back under head coach Daniel Farke this season."

Gray is someone who Newcastle should be looking to sign as soon as possible, with the 17-year-old a special young talent who could grow into a genuine star over time.

Despite his age, the midfielder has started 26 Championship games this season (prior to this weekend), helping Leeds get into the play-off places, while Jermaine Beckford has lauded him recently, saying:

"I thought he was incredible [against Cardiff]. Watching him play, you forget about his age, you forget he's only 17 years old. When he first started training with the first team, he was still doing his GCSEs.

"He played with such maturity, he was so confident on the ball. He didn't rush, he didn't panic at all. Everything about his game today was absolutely spot on, and if today is anything to go by, this kid has such a bright future ahead of him. He's in the right place to learn, he's got a little bit of everything in him. Phenomenal player, he did really well today."

Gray could arrive at Newcastle as a squad player to begin with, allowing him to adjust to life in the Premier League, but his meteoric rise suggests that it might not take long for him to be a starter.

Whether the Magpies can see numerous other clubs remain to be seen, but he should be considered a priority long-term target, such is his ceiling as a player.