Newcastle United are believed to be a plotting a formal bid for a gifted Championship starlet with a big future in the game, a new report has claimed.

Newcastle want January signings

The Magpies' struggles this season have been well-documented, with constant injury problems making it difficult for them to replicate last year's brilliance. A second consecutive top-four finish in the Premier League is looking increasingly difficult, but with the January transfer window now underway, they will have a chance to make new signings, with Eddie Howe surely keen on boosting the squad options that he currently has.

The absence of Sven Botman at the centre of Newcastle's defence has hurt them badly so far this season, and a lack of top-quality centre-backs means that they have been linked with moves for the likes of Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie and highly-rated Nice star Jean-Clair Todibo.

Newcastle's midfield has struggled at times, too, not helped by Sandro Tonali being suspended for ten months and not being back until next season, and Kalvin Phillips continues to stand out as a primary target, with a loan move for the Manchester City and England ace mooted.

It is important that signings arrive for the here and now this month, but equally, it is also paramount that Howe looks to hoover up top young talent as well, which is where a new transfer story comes into play.

Newcastle eyeing move for Rory Finneran

According to a fresh update from Football Insider, Newcastle are readying a bid for Blackburn Rovers teenager Rory Finneran, with scouts left impressed after watching him in action recently.

"Newcastle are plotting a formal move for Blackburn Rovers starlet Rory Finneran, sources have told Football Insider. Finneran, 15, is regarded as a future star by the Championship club and is already a Republic of Ireland Under-17 international.

"Newcastle are readying an offer for the defensive midfielder – who has impressed Magpies scouts at youth level for both club and country. Finneran has regularly taken part in first-team training with Blackburn and was named on the bench for their recent 2-1 win over Bristol City on 12 December."

Finneran may be something of an unknown, considering he is still just 15 years of age, but he is someone who is highly thought of at Blackburn, with the report's description of him as a "future star" outlining his potential. The midfielder has already made ten appearances for his current club's Under-18s, despite being three years younger than that age group, further showing the speed at which he is developing.

Newcastle could be an ideal club for Finneran to move to, with the Magpies' current issues not masking the fact that they are still heading in a positive direction overall.

The emergence of Lewis Miley this season could even be used as inspiration for the Blackburn starlet, too, with the 17-year-old enjoying a breakthrough campaign that has seen him becoming a genuinely important first-team player.