Newcastle United are believed to be plotting a bargain summer move for a defensive "menace" who has just scored a brace from left-back during the international break, according to a new report.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies continue to be linked with a host of players ahead of the summer transfer window, as Eddie Howe looks to move on from what has been a very underwhelming season.

Eintracht Frankfurt attacker Omar Marmoush has been name-checked as a target at the end of the current campaign, being seen as a strong partner for Alexander Isak. Callum Wilson could move on, creating a noticeable void in the squad that will need to be filled.

Meanwhile, Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite has also been backed to join Newcastle, but the "outstanding" youngster is also wanted by Real Madrid, highlighting his vast potential as a player. Atalanta midfielder Ederson is also thought to be wanted by Howe ahead of the next transfer window, bolstering an important area of the pitch.

Away from potential incomings on the pitch, there is also the need to bring in a new sporting director in the summer, assuming Dan Ashworth moves to Manchester United, as is expected. Former Newcastle midfielder Hugo Viana is reportedly an option to come in and fill the void, as he continues to impress in the role at Sporting CP.

Newcastle plotting summer move for "menace"

According to a fresh update from Tutto Juve [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are one of a number of clubs keen on signing Samuel Iling-Junior this summer, who could be available for just £13m.

The Juventus youngster is also wanted by Brighton, Everton and Tottenham, drawing strong Premier League interest, as he recently scored twice for England's Under-21s in a 7-0 victory over Luxembourg, despite being deployed at left-back.

Iling-Junior would represent an exciting candidate to come in at St James' Park this summer, capable of shining as both a left-back, in midfield and further up on the wing. At 20, he has so much time to mature further as a footballer, but to already be doing a solid job as a squad player at Juve says a lot about his ability.

Journalist Antonio Mango has described the young Englishman as a "menace", in terms of the threat that he can provide, while Michele Neri has heaped praise on his speed and one-on-one ability.

“Iling Junior is a very quick player, who loves to take on opposing full-backs and attack the vertical spaces, in a very direct way. He is a left winger who can also play as a right winger if needed. He has a great sense for dribbling and a speed from a standing start that other Juventus players do not have. In these qualities you can absolutely see shades of Rafael Leao when the AC Milan superstar was a bit younger."

To be compared to someone as good as AC Milan star Rafael Leao says a lot about Iling-Junior's ceiling, and with more regular football needed for him away from Juve, Newcastle feels like an ideal destination for him.