Newcastle United are willing to pay more than £50m to secure the signing of an "amazing" attacking player in the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Newcastle eyeing new signings

The Magpies and PIF may again look for new additions this summer, with centre-back a primary position they appear to be targeting, not least because Sven Botman has damaged his ACL and will be out for between six and nine months, acting as a massive blow.

Sporting CP pair Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande are two options that have been mooted for a while, and a recent update has given Newcastle hope of signing at least one of them, with their current club already eyeing up replacements.

Juventus defender Dean Huijsen is another highly-rated young player with a big future in the game, and he has also been linked with a switch to St James' Park at the end of the season. The 18-year-old has already 11 Serie A appearances this season, averaging two clearances per game in the competition.

Newcastle ready to pay £50m+ for "amazing" Juventus attacker

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle and PIF are also interested in signing Federico Chiesa this summer, and are willing to pay more than £50m to get their man.

The Magpies are seen as the club showing the most willingness to make a move for the Juve star, should he look to leave the Turin giants at the end of the season.

Chiesa has been backed to join Newcastle plenty of times in the past, so it does appear as though he is a strong target for them this summer, and it is easy to see why.

Chiesa vs. Newcastle's wingers this season Chiesa Gordon Almiron Barnes Appearances 24 27 28 11 Starts 18 26 23 3 Goals 7 9 3 2 Assists 1 5 1 1 Key passes per game 1.6 1.1 0.8 0.2 Shots per game 2.2 2.1 1.4 1.1 Dribbles per game 1.1 1.3 0.8 0.4

An explosive wide man who has shone on the international stage with Italy, winning Euro 2020, he could be an upgrade on the likes of Miguel Almiron, Anthony Gordon and Harvey Barnes, having been lauded by Azzurri legend Giorgio Chiellini, who clearly rates him highly as a player:

"Chiesa is a player that could play in every big team in Europe. He could face you 10 times and beat you nine of 10 times! He can go right and left, his pace is amazing. He's fantastic for that type of job. He's not the type of player that links the team, like a number 10, not a player that likes to have the ball and connect passes with team-mates, but one against one, he's unstoppable."

Still only 26 years of age, there could still be so much more to come from Chiesa, and the fact that he is out of contract at Juve next year means his current club could decide to accept an offer for him over the coming months.