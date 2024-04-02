Newcastle United are reportedly ready to push to complete the signing of an "incredible" player this summer, with a free transfer on the cards.

Newcastle injury crisis deepens

The Magpies have underperformed badly this season, both in the Premier League and the Champions League, but their injury problems are a fair excuse to make for their shortcomings. Eddie Howe has had to deal with a constant stream of fitness issues throughout the campaign, with important players missing all over the park, holding back his team greatly.

Nick Pope has been a long-term absentee in goal, while defenders Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Dan Burn have all missed significant chunks of action. In midfield, the likes of Joelinton and Joe Willock have been out for lengthy periods, too, while Callum Wilson and Alexander Isak have found it hard to stay fit leading the line.

Newcastle's misery in the injury department has been summed up by two serious new problems for Botman and Lascelles, both of whom are going to miss many months of action after suffering ACL damage. Neither will feature again this season, and they could even struggle to play until 2025, summing up the severity of their issues.

It has heightened the need to make a number of key signings in the summer transfer window, with one defender reportedly being lined up by the Magpies.

Newcastle eyeing "incredible" free transfer

According to a new report from HITC, Newcastle are "set to step up their interest" in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly ahead of the summer transfer window. The 25-year-old is out of contract with the Cherries at the end of the campaign, at which point he will be available on a free transfer.

Kelly appears to have been a long-time target for Newcastle, being linked with a move to St James' Park a number of times in the past, and he would be an astute signing this summer. While not necessarily a game-changer of a signing who is going to get Magpies supporters off their seats, he could be a really solid defensive addition - one who can thrive as both a centre-back and a left-back.

Last year, former Bournemouth manager Gary O'Neil waxed lyrical over him after his performance up against Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah, saying: "I thought Lloyd was incredible.

"I think he had a 12-week ankle injury followed by a six-week calf injury. Didn't have much time in between, and then came back today having not trained much, to play left back against one of the best wingers in the world. I thought he showed everything, the potential he has to be a top defender. I thought it was a very, very impressive performance against a top attacker."

Lloyd Kelly vs. Dan Burn in the Premier League this season Kelly Burn Appearances 15 24 Starts 12 23 Goal contributions 1 4 Tackles per game 1.3 2.0 Clearances per game 2.2 3.4 Interceptions per game 0.5 1.2 Pass completion rate 76.7% 79.9%

At 25, Kelly is both experienced and still young enough to develop further as a player, while his aforementioned versatility means he would provide so much squad depth for Howe, alleviating potential further injury woes in the process.