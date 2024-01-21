Newcastle United have received an approach for a "hugely important" player, with the Magpies under threat of losing both him and Kieran Trippier.

Kieran Trippier could leave Newcastle

Eddie Howe is badly in need of some positivity at the moment, but he seems to be consistently handling negative aspects of management, whether it be injuries to endless players or results in the Premier League not improving.

Now, the Newcastle boss has been rocked by the news that Trippier could potentially leave the club during the January transfer window, with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich expressing a strong interest in signing him. The 33-year-old is believed to be keen on the move, according to some reports, but the Magpies are digging their heels in, not wanting to sell one of their most important players by turning down an initial bid.

It looks as though financial reasons could be behind the possible decision to have to eventually sell the Englishman, ensuring that the club adheres to Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules. Either way, it is a transfer situation that has come from nowhere, and while Trippier's form recently has been a long way from its best, few supporters, if any, would be happy to see him depart any time soon.

The right-back may not be the only key figure under threat of bringing an end to his time at St James' Park this month, however, with another worrying update now emerging regarding another popular hero.

Newcastle could also sell Callum Wilson

Approach to reliable journalist Craig Hope on X, Newcastle have rejected an approach for Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid, but a sale is far from ruled out.

"Newcastle REJECT loan offer for Callum Wilson from Atletico Madrid. But striker could be sold if Spanish club (or another) return with permanent offer. Wilson likely to be open to talks if deal accepted."

The report itself in The Daily Mail goes on to state that "in a move similar to Bayern Munich’s approach for Kieran Trippier, European clubs are seeking to take advantage of Newcastle’s financial fair play predicament."

This is a concerning period for Newcastle, whose season has already been a disappointment, but is now threatening to turn into disarray with the potential loss of numerous individuals who have played a massive role in the club getting to where they are currently.

At 31, Wilson admittedly doesn't represent the long-term future for the Magpies - his injury-prone nature is frustrating, too - but Howe values him greatly as a player, once saying:

"He’s a hugely important part of our team, a focal point. We rely not just on his goals but his movement, his work rate. His appearance in the team gave us confidence."

Hopefully, Newcastle hold firm and Wilson decides that staying put is the best option for him, but given Newcastle's financial situation, it may end up being a piece of business that begrudgingly gets over the line.