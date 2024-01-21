Newcastle United are set to submit a bid for a highly-rated player whose "name is on everyone's lips" at his current club, according to a new transfer update from abroad.

Newcastle transfer news

A plethora of names have emerged as potential transfer targets for Magpies this month, as Eddie Howe looks to resurrect a season that is threatening to peter out. One player who has been linked with a move to Newcastle is Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who is seen as someone who could make up for the absence of the injured Joelinton, with the Brazilian expected to be missing for many months. Similarly, Bournemouth's Philip Billing is also seen as an option in that area of the pitch, should he wish to leave the Cherries this month.

Meanwhile, Lazio star Alessio Romagnoli is the latest defender to be backed to join the Magpies, as Howe looks to bolster his options there, amid rumours of a move for Sporting CP ace Goncalo Inacio. In terms of attacking additions, VfB Stuttgart's Serhou Guirassy is considered a target, with the Portuguese continuing to enjoy an excellent season, scoring 17 goals in just 14 Bundesliga appearances in 2023/24 to date.

On the flip side, Kieran Trippier has been strongly linked with a shock move to Bayern Munich before the end of the January transfer window, while Callum Wilson is wanted by Atletico Madrid.

Newcastle readying Desire Doue move

According to a new update from L'Equipe [via Get French Football News on X], Newcastle are expected to submit a bid for Rennes midfielder Desire Doue before the end of the month, with Borussia Dortmund also interested in snapping him up.

A fellow update on their website claims that "Newcastle and Dortmund have both sought information in recent days to understand the potential grounds of signing the 18-year-old before submitting an offer later in the window".

Doue, who doesn't have a weak foot, appears to be a player of enormous potential, and can play as a central midfielder, attacking midfielder or second striker, so it is exciting to see Newcastle in the race to acquire his signature in January, acting as a long-term signing who could reach great heights over time.

At just 18, the Frenchman has already made 55 appearances for Rennes, scoring six goals and registering two assists in that time, while back in 2022, Breaking The Lines said of him:

"Desire Doue is the name on everyone’s lips on the streets of Rennes. Rivers of praise and attention have been steadily flowing since his goal against Brest on August 31, when he became the first player born in 2005 to score in all five of the major European leagues."

Doue has already won one cap for France's Under-21s, despite his tender years, and his potential as a player means that Newcastle may do all they can to beat Dortmund to his signing.

Long-term planning at St James' Park is essential, and the attacking midfielder could be seen as someone who can be a poster boy for the future, making this one to watch in the final weeks of the window.