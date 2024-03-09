Newcastle United officials are believed to be "taking notes" on an "elite" young defender, ahead of a potential move to St James' Park in the summer transfer window.

Newcastle planning Schar & Lascelles successors

The Magpies signed Sven Botman in 2022 and the Dutchman has been a fantastic signing, becoming the leader of their defence when he is fit and available. His absence through injury for a chunk of this season has played a part in Eddie Howe's side struggling to repeat last year's excellence in the Premier League, with only 14 starts coming his way in the competition.

The likes of Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles have done their best to cover for Botman when he has been out, but both are now in their 30s and don't represent the long-term future for Newcastle, despite the skipper's new contract extension. For that reason, younger defensive reinforcements need to come in at the end of the campaign, and reports have linked the club with numerous central defenders.

Two Sporting CP stars have emerged as option to come in this summer, with Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio both seen as a target for the Magpies. The former is just 20 years of age, but has already become a key start for the Portuguese giants, while the latter is a huge talent who is also reportedly wanted by Liverpool.

Crystal Palace and England centre-back Marc Guehi was also linked with a move to Newcastle late last year, and he could be keen for a fresh challenge soon, feeling like he has come as far as he can with the Eagles.

Newcastle scouts "taking notes" on elite young talent

According to O Jogo [via Sport Witness], Newcastle officials are "taking notes" on Diomande regularly, keeping consistent checks on his performances. There is set to be an intense battle to sign the defender once the summer transfer window arrives, with the report claiming that the fight to acquire his signature "promises to heat up".

Liverpool and Juventus are also credited with interest in Diomande, who has shone for Sporting throughout this season, completing 91.2% of his passes across 17 Primeira Liga appearances. Meanwhile, football talent scout Jacek Kulig has waxed lyrical over him, saying: "You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

Diomande vs. Schar and Lascelles this season Diomande Schar Lascelles Appearances 17 27 15 Starts 17 27 12 Tackles per game 1.4 1.1 0.9 Clearances per game 1.5 3.7 2.8 Aerial duel wins per game 1.8 2.0 2.0 Pass completion rate 91.2% 84% 85.1%

Diomande is a player who Newcastle should be willing to break the bank for, considering his vast long-term potential, not to mention the fact that he could arguably go straight in as Botman's central defensive partner, proving to be an upgrade on both Schar and Lascelles.

If he continues on his current trajectory, there is no reason why the Ivorian can't become one of the best in Europe in his position - the fact that Sporting valued him at £69m when he was still a teenager speaks volumes - and the Magpies beating other huge clubs to his signature would feel significant.