Newcastle United are reportedly set to make further efforts this month to complete the signing of an "elite" player, as they look to get a key piece of transfer business over the line.

Newcastle transfer news

The Magpies need new signings in the January transfer window, in order to breathe new life into their season, with Saturday's late 3-2 defeat at home to Manchester City their latest disappointing result. There are lots of players who have been touted as possible targets for Newcastle, with Kalvin Phillips perhaps the individual looking the most likely to seal a loan move to St James' Park, bringing an end to his spell at Manchester City.

VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy is someone who the Magpies are believed to be looking at as a strong addition in attack, with the 27-year-old scoring a remarkable 17 goals in only 14 Bundesliga appearances so far this season and has a relatively cheap release clause.

Meanwhile, there is also a chance that Eddie Howe looks to bolster his defensive options in 2024, which is why the likes of Ousmane Diomande and Goncalo Inacio, both of whom are currently at Sporting CP, have been linked with moves to Newcastle.

Ousmane Diomande to Newcastle latest

According to a report from The Mirror, Newcastle arse set to step up their attempts to sign Ousmane Diomande, with owners PIF meaning business despite being "under the microscope" with FFP.

"Newcastle will step up their scouting of Ousmane Diomande this month in a bid to head off expected stiff competition for the Ivory Coast defender. Diomande, 20, has shot to prominence starring this season for Sporting Lisbon, who top the Portuguese Primeira Liga. He has made 21 appearances this term in Portugal playing recently at the centre of a back three for Sporting but can also play on the right."

The report goes on to add that "Newcastle may have to break their transfer record to land the starlet after previously buying Swedish striker Alexander Isak from Real Sociedad for a record £58million rising to £63m, including add-ons", with Diomande "valued at £70m". With Newcastle's finances "under the microscope", however, they are expected to bid lower than that to begin with, "amid the Premier League Financial Fair Play climate."

If the Magpies could strike a deal for Diomande in 2024, it could prove to be one of their most important pieces of business in some time, given the long-term ceiling that he has as a player. The 20-year-old is already a key figure for Sporting, starting 15 Primeira Liga matches this season and completing 91.2% of his passes, and the table below outlines the positive influence he is having:

Ousmane Diomande's Primeira Liga stats this season Total Appearances 15 Goals 1 Assists 1 Clearances per game 1.7 Tackles per game 1.5 Pass completion rate 91.2%

The young Frenchman has been hailed as an "elite" player by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, who added that "you rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills", and Newcastle must do all they can to snap him up in January, making him a big signing for years to come.