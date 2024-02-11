Newcastle United are interested in signing a box-to-box midfielder hailed for having "good technique" this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

The Magpies continue to be linked with plenty of players ahead of the summer, even though the January transfer window only recently came to a close.

Newcastle are reportedly at the front of the queue to sign Everton midfielder Amadou Onana at the end of the season, with £60m potentially enough to get their man. Meanwhile, youngster Amario Cozier-Duberry has also emerged as a target, being seen as a possible replacement for Miguel Almiron.

In terms of the futures of current Magpies players, Emil Krafth is now expected to sign a new deal at St James' Park, which is seen as a twist after looking like he could move on when his current deal expires this summer.

Newcastle want Ederson

According to Calciomercato [via Sport Witness], Newcastle are still pushing to sign Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer, and "will do everything" they can to snap him up.

In Calciomercato's report, it is claimed that the Magpies plan to "snatch" him away from his current club, seeing him as a great option to come in and bolster the options at Eddie Howe's disposal.

Ederson could be a brilliant signing by Newcastle this summer, ticking so many boxes when it comes to what they are looking for in new signings. At 24, he is still a young player whose peak could still be a number of years away, and he has been praised by former manager Tiago Nunes, who has said of him:

"He is a box-to-box player with the energy to keep going back and forth all the time. My first impressions were of a player with a lot of strength, a lot of physical ability, a player who was a powerful striker on the ball, with good technique. Basically, someone with characteristics that are difficult to find, especially in Brazilian football."

Meanwhile, South American football expert Tim Vickery has described the Brazilian as a "well-built central midfielder" who is "strong on the ball", adding that he also has a "strong personality".

Ederson's Serie A stats this season Total Appearances 22 Starts 21 Goals 5 Assists 1 Tackles per game 2.7 Interceptions per game 1.3 Pass completion rate 83.7%

Valued at €30m (£25.6m), Ederson isn't out of contract at Atalanta until the summer of 2026, so he is unlikely to be available on the cheap, but given his long-term potential and quality in the middle of the park, he could be worth every penny, being viewed as a younger alternative to Joelinton.

He certainly looks to be a primary target for Newcastle, given how strong their interest seems in this latest update, and if Bruno Guimaraes moves on this summer, he could be a seamless replacement.

In an ideal world, however, Ederson will come in and key players will stay put, giving Howe the strongest possible squad for next season and beyond.