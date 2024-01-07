Newcastle United are believed to be in pole position to complete the signing of an "elite" player in a potential big-money deal, a new transfer report has claimed.

Newcastle linked with Ousmane Diomande

The Magpies have suffered huge problems with injuries this season, with a host of important players missing for big chunks of action at different times.

One of the biggest losses for much of the campaign has been Sven Botman, with the Dutchman one of the first names on Eddie Howe's team sheet when he is fit and firing, playing a big role in them finishing fourth in the Premier League last season. This term, however, the centre-back has been limited to just seven starts in the league, and only one in the Champions League, and he has been a huge miss.

With Botman struggling with injuries and the likes of Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles both in their 30s now, Newcastle could target a new central defender this month, and Sporting CP ace Ousmane Diomande has emerged as a primary target for the Magpies.

The 20-year-old has already become a key man for his current club, despite being so young, and Newcastle have reportedly made contact with him over a move to St James' Park. Now, a fresh update has emerged - one that further suggests he could be heading to the Magpies in the near future.

Newcastle favourites to sign Ousmane Diomande

According to a report from Spain, Newcastle are now the front-runners to complete the signing of Diomande, with the Magpies ready to pay his €80m (£68.8m) release clause.

Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid are all mentioned as possible suitors in the report, highlighting his quality as a player, but it looks as though Howe's men are in pole position to snap him up, with the player one step away from Newcastle.

Diomande looks like a fantastic young prospect with most of his career ahead of him still, so for Newcastle to be in such a strong position has to be considered exciting.

Ousmane Diomande in the Premier League this season Total Appearances 15 Goal contributions 2 Aerial duels wins per game 1.9 Clearances per game 1.7 Pass completion rate 91.2%

While they have struggled so far this season, the fact that they are seemingly ahead of some huge club in the race to sign the Ivorian says so much about the strides the club have made in recent years. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig is someone who has been left hugely impressed with the Sporting CP ace, saying of him:

"Ousmane Diomande. You rarely see a player with such high ball-playing and pure defender skills. There are some tactical improvements but I'm quite sure this kid will play for the best teams in the world. The signs of elite talent."

Bringing in a long-term centre-back partner for Botman could be high on Howe's agenda, and Diomande ticks so many boxes when it comes to suiting Newcastle, completing 91.2% of his passes in the Primeira Liga this season, as well as winning an average of 1.9 aerial duels per game.